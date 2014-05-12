Granada Books to Participate in Inaugural ‘Indies First Storytime Day’

Readers are leaders! Encouraging a love for reading and books at an early age is one of the most important gifts a parent can give to a child. Reading stimulates children’s minds and allows them to soar into their own imaginative worlds. “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

In conjunction with Children’s Book Week, Granada Books is proud to take part in the inaugural Indies First Storytime Day on Saturday, May 17.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to visit Granada Books on Indies First Storytime Day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to read along with children’s author and illustrator Beth Dana and Santa Barbara illustrator Christine Braillier, while supporting the nationwide initiative to shop at local independent bookstores.

Pull up a seat and snack on some popcorn. The day is just getting started! Talented poets Perie Longo and Sojourner Kincaid Rolle will make an appearance and recite children’s poetry. Granada Books will also host fun, family-friendly activities throughout the whole day, including face painting, sing-alongs, delicious food from the Burger Bus and more!

“We are grateful to Christine and Beth for their help to raise awareness for Granada Books and support our mission to provide diverse books and unique cultural opportunities for readers of all ages, while contributing to the cultural fabric of downtown Santa Barbara,” said Sharon Hoshida, co-owner of Granada Books.

Last fall, Sherman Alexie launched the first Indies Movement and encouraged authors to support their local independent bookstores by selling books on Small Business Saturday. Storytime Day spokeswoman and award-winning author Kate DiCamillo along with the American Booksellers Association and the Children's Book Council, suggested Indies First to come to springtime as well. Storytime Day will be celebrated at independent bookstores across the country, with authors and illustrators invited to read from a children's book of their choice.

For more information on Indies First Storytime at Granada Books, call 805.845.1818 or follow the bookstore on Facebook by clicking here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.