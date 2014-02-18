Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:38 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Granada Books Hosting Talks with ‘Wes Anderson Collection’ Author Matt Zoller Seitz

By Jennifer Zacharias for Granada Books | February 18, 2014 | 7:59 a.m.

Matt Zoller Seitz
Heads-up Wes Anderson film buffs! On Feb. 21 and 22, Granada Books is pleased to host film and television critic, author and filmmaker Matt Zoller Seitz for a series of multimedia talks about his recent book, The Wes Anderson Collection, a book-length examination of the writer-director’s work.

Seitz’s appearance is particularly timely with the highly anticipated upcoming release of Anderson’s latest film, The Grand Budapest Hotel, on March 7.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Granada Books, in partnership with KCSB and UCSB Magic Lantern Films, welcomes Seitz to the Isla Vista Theater, where he will speak to audiences and present an illustrated lecture about The Royal Tenenbaums, and share stories and anecdotes about his work, including The Wes Anderson Collection.

The following evening, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery, Seitz will present a second multimedia lecture to audiences, and offer further insights into his work including an in-depth discussion on Anderson and his films. This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library.

On both nights, Granada Books will be selling copies of his book, and Seitz will be available for book signings after the presentations.

The Wes Anderson Collection is the first in-depth overview of Anderson’s filmography, guiding readers through his life and career. Previously unpublished photos, artwork and ephemera complement a book-length conversation between Anderson and award-winning critic Seitz. The interview and images are woven together in a meticulously designed book that captures the spirit of his films: melancholy and playful, wise and childish — and thoroughly original.

Anderson is one of the most influential voices from the past two decades of American cinema.

A true auteur, Anderson is known for the visual artistry, inimitable tone and idiosyncratic characterizations that make each of his films — Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox and Moonrise Kingdom — instantly recognizable as “Andersonian.”

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.

 
