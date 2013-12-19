Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Granada Books to Light Up the Night with Winter Solstice Celebration

By Jennifer Zacharias for Granada Books | December 19, 2013 | 10:30 a.m.

As winter makes its way to Santa Barbara, the community honors the many different holidays by lighting candles through the long, chilly nights. Winter Solstice is a magical time of year, and Granada Books is celebrating the longest night of the year, and six months since its grand opening, by hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration this Saturday.

The bookstore will stay open late, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and will offer all sorts of special promotions and discounts every hour, along with live music and refreshments.

The community is invited to enjoy a day full of great deals on books, gifts and more. For all those last-minute shoppers, Granada Books’ Winter Solstice Celebration will have something for everyone on your holiday gift list. Throughout the day, customers can take advantage of hourly specials and one-day-only promotions.

With a purchase of $50 or more, customers will also be entered into the Winter Solstice Raffle for the grand prize, featuring tickets to a show at the Granada Theatre, and gift certificates to Spoon Gelateria and Brazil Arts Café.

On sale throughout the bookstore, customers will find great deals on fiction favorites, decorative coffee table books, classic children’s tales, holiday books, gifts and much more! Guests will enjoy warm apple cider and tasty treats through the day and night, and live music by musical group Diamonds and Sapphires will help keep spirits bright.

Granada Books invites the community to join in the literary fun at its Winter Solstice Celebration and celebrate the longest night of the year!

For more information about this sale and other upcoming events, please call Granada Books at 805.845.1818 or click here to follow it on Facebook.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 