Granada Books to Light Up the Night with Winter Solstice Celebration

As winter makes its way to Santa Barbara, the community honors the many different holidays by lighting candles through the long, chilly nights. Winter Solstice is a magical time of year, and Granada Books is celebrating the longest night of the year, and six months since its grand opening, by hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration this Saturday.

The bookstore will stay open late, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and will offer all sorts of special promotions and discounts every hour, along with live music and refreshments.

The community is invited to enjoy a day full of great deals on books, gifts and more. For all those last-minute shoppers, Granada Books’ Winter Solstice Celebration will have something for everyone on your holiday gift list. Throughout the day, customers can take advantage of hourly specials and one-day-only promotions.

With a purchase of $50 or more, customers will also be entered into the Winter Solstice Raffle for the grand prize, featuring tickets to a show at the Granada Theatre, and gift certificates to Spoon Gelateria and Brazil Arts Café.

On sale throughout the bookstore, customers will find great deals on fiction favorites, decorative coffee table books, classic children’s tales, holiday books, gifts and much more! Guests will enjoy warm apple cider and tasty treats through the day and night, and live music by musical group Diamonds and Sapphires will help keep spirits bright.

Granada Books invites the community to join in the literary fun at its Winter Solstice Celebration and celebrate the longest night of the year!

For more information about this sale and other upcoming events, please call Granada Books at 805.845.1818 or click here to follow it on Facebook.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.