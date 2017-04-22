Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Granada Concert Series Presents Rodriguez

Indie soul singer Arum Rae performs in opening act

Singer/songwriter Rodriguez’s story is told in the documentary “Searching For Sugar Man.” (Photo via the Granada Theatre)
By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | April 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Granada Theatre Concert Series will present A Solo Acoustic Evening staring musician, singer/songwriter Rodriguez, with an opening performance by Arum Rae at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Rodriguez, who reached fame with the Academy Award-winning documentary, Searching For Sugar Man, began performing in clubs around Detroit in the 1960s. He recorded two studio albums, Cold Fact in 1969 and Coming from Reality in 1971.

These recordings went unnoticed in the U.S., but became widely recognized in South Africa, where mistaken rumors circulated that Rodriguez had perished. In the late 1990s, South African fans finally sought him out, leading to the unanticipated renaissance of his career.

Rodriguez's story is told in the 2012 documentary, Searching For Sugar Man, which has given him and his music a new measure of fame in the states, now reaching audiences worldwide.

Bouncing about the country, indie soul singer Arum Rae went from performing on any stage possible — including dive bars and organic-produce markets — to landing a high-profile placement on ABC’s Nashville, touring with the likes of Gary Clark, Jr. and B.B. King.

She independently released her 2014 Warranted Queen EP acclaimed by Noisey, Spin and Paste.

While out on the road, she came face-to-face with addiction, loss and heartbreak. Inspired by a diverse musical palette, including Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, OutKast and Hank Williams, Sr., her story comes into focus on her forthcoming music for Secret Road Records.

Tickets to the Rodriguez concert range in price from $52-$77, and are available now at the Granada Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

To learn more about how to support the Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 

