Granada Film Series Features ‘Summer and Smoke’ and ‘Zucchero: Una Rosa Blanca’

The Granada Theatre Film Series continues this December with two globally iconic films screened on the theater’s 4-K digital cinema system.

Part of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, and based on the Tennessee Williams play of the same name, Summer and Smoke will screen at 7 p.m. Monday.

The And The Band Played On Film Series follows at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the screening of Zucchero: Una Rosa Blanca, a powerful film documenting one of the largest and most popular music-concert performances in Cuban history.

Summer and Smoke

Since childhood, spinster Alma Winemiller has loved handsome young Dr. John Buchanan Jr. But John has fallen hard for Rosa Zacharias, the town's sultry vamp, and descends into a seamy nightlife while ignoring Alma's dreams of romance and possible marriage.

Established by the SBCPA to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident Elmer Bernstein, the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents an annual selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story. Series curator Jon Burlingame continues as host and commentator.

As the leading expert on the music of Bernstein, Summer and Smoke attendees can look forward to a pre-screening commentary filled with his expertise and insights on music in motion pictures, television, and recording.

Zucchero: Una Rosa Blanca

For the very first time comes the legendary concert held in Havana, Cuba, called Una Rosa Blanca in honor of the poem “Cultivo Una Rosa Blanca” by Jose’ Julian Marti Perez.

Through his writings and poltical activity, Perez became a symbol for Cuba’s bid for independence from Spain in the 19th century. He frequently referred to as the “Apostle of Cuban Independence.” “Cultivo Una Rosa Blanca” is one of his poems that emphasizes his hopes for the future of his island society.

Zucchero makes a concert dream come true, as a tribute to what Cuba has represented, for its culture, its dignity and its people. This "mission impossible" involved more than 200 people, 10 containers from the port of Genova, five passenger and cargo planes, and six months of preparation work. It is a chronicle of a unique, unrepeatable event. Directed by Cristian Biondani, this is an unforgettable concert.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to order online, or call 805.899.2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change. Click here for more information about The Granada Theatre.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.