Granada Flags Salute Role Theater Plays in Santa Barbara

The Granada Theatre has announced its flags will fly along State Street as part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s State Street Flags Program, April 11-18.

The Granada’s flags promote and celebrate the theater and the central role it plays in supporting the performing arts in the Santa Barbara community.

This year, the flags help bring awareness to The Granada Theatre’s Plaza Granada Mural Project, a new public art project on the Granada Paseo wall, which connects State Street with The Granada Garage.

An initiative of the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, the permanent outdoor installation will celebrate the performing arts, and serve to enhance the paseo, making it safer and more welcoming to pedestrians and theater-goers.

Professional artists from across the tri-county areas are invited to submit a proposal for this opportunity to make their mark on the Santa Barbara art scene. For details visit granadasb.org/mural.

Downtown Santa Barbara administers and oversees the State Street Flag Program, recognizing historically and culturally significant events, institutions and attractions in the city, in addition to local community service organizations.

The colorful flags are flown from lampposts lining downtown State Street, from Cabrillo Boulevard to Micheltorena Street.

For more information about The Granada Theatre or the Plaza Granada Mural Project, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.

Granada Flags Display_State Street Flags Program.png

Plaza Granada Mural Project_Mural Wall.jpg