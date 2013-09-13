Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Calling All Student Filmmakers; Granada Now Enrolling for Video Workshop

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | September 13, 2013 | 1:48 p.m.

This fall, high school students have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with filming and editing as part of the Granada Theatre’s video workshop.

Over the course of 13 weeks, students will create films for local nonprofits while learning camera, editing and music creation skills.

Enroll by next Wednesday, Sept. 18, for the fall video workshop, which begins Sept. 23 and runs through Dec. 18. This biweekly film class will help students learn all about video production using a variety of cameras and techniques.

Taught by local filmmaker Jennie Reinish, the Granada Theatre's video workshop has produced award-winning filmmakers, and students will have the opportunity to enter films they’ve produced into student film contests. Projects will include commercial, stop motion animation and mini documentaries, and students will take field trips to nonprofits for filming purposes.

Classes will be held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. In addition to the expertise provided by Reinish, students will have the chance to meet and learn from industry professionals.

Students who have taken the class before and/or have advanced skills will qualify for the Advanced Tier. This is a chance to mentor new students, create original projects, work closely with the Granada Theatre to craft videos that support its programs and more. Advanced Tier students will earn additional community service hours for their participation.

Budding filmmakers won’t want to miss this opportunity! Tuition is $150 for the 26 classes, and students will receive community service hours for class participation. For more information and to sign up, call Reinish at 805.452.7069 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

