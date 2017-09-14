Granada Puts Out Call for Volunteer Ambassadors

The Granada Theatre is accepting applications for its Volunteer Ambassador Program.

Created in 2008 after the renovation of The Granada was complete, the program has more than 125 volunteers who work as ambassadors for the theater with the community, and serve a key role in delivering the best possible guest experience for every performance.

The Ambassador Program will hold an orientation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out applications on the Granada Theatre website, and are required to attend the orientation and theater tour training to become a Granada volunteer ambassador.

“It is only through the concerted effort of all the various Granada Theatre staff — from the backstage and front of house, to facilities, and all the administrative departments — in conjunction with a robust and best-in-class contingent of volunteers, that we can fulfill our role as the premiere theater destination in Santa Barbara, and deliver an audience experience unlike any other in the Central Coast region,” said Craig Springer, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

Volunteer ambassadors at The Granada help to shape the overall patron theater experience. Ambassadors facilitate the efficient, professional and safe movement of ticket-holders from the street to their seats in a manner that enhances each patron's enjoyment of the performance.

Volunteers take pride in providing outstanding customer service and maintaining the highest level of service to the theater community. Their mission is to be gracious, welcoming and focused on the patron.

“I’ve volunteered for the Granada for over 10 years, since before the renovation,” said Jean Nell, age 95, who is The Granada Theatre’s longest-serving volunteer ambassador.

“After the renovation, I became an ambassador," she said. I get to stand by the stairs and hand out the programs, so I see many of the same patrons all the time — it’s nice to see the familiar faces.

"The Santa Barbara Symphony is my favorite to hear, and I always volunteer for the Vienna Boys Choir and the Nutcracker during the holidays,” she said.

“I grew up coming to see performances at The Granada Theatre, and it’s always been such a special experience and a great place to hear music," said Nick Mata, age 18.

"Participating in the ambassador program is a really unique way to get involved with The Granada Theatre, and an incredible opportunity to see the various performances in a whole new way, while helping out the theater and my community at the same time,” Mata said.

Nell’s advice to aspiring ambassadors: “You must enjoy music, and of course meeting people — you have to be an extrovert. You are representing the theater, and it’s a very special experience. You meet a lot of people.”

To learn more about The Granada Theatre’s Volunteer Ambassador Program, contact Megan Landry, house manager, 899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.