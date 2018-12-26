Pixel Tracker

Granada Theater Comes Alive With New ‘Sound of Music’

By Reida York for Broadway in Santa Barbara Series | December 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

A new production of The Sound of Music, produced by NETworks Presentations, makes its Santa Barbara premiere 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29-30 at the Granada Theatre as part of a North American tour.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family delights with its Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award–winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

The Sound of Music enjoyed success as a live TV production when The Sound of Music Live! aired on NBC in December 2013 and was seen by some 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

“I waited for a moment when we could rediscover The Sound of Music as it was originally created,” said Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

“Because of the enormous success of the film, few were aware that it started life as a hit Broadway show — and a very big hit at that,” he said.

“The artists behind this production embraced what the authors wrote, looked at it all through modern eyes and, in so doing, found depth and resonance that has been recognized by critics and audiences across the country," he said.

“It's like visiting an old friend but finding yourself surprised as well. It's also a reminder of why this show is such an evergreen."

The creative team for this new production includes direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour’s original direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Original choreography by Danny Mefford has been recreated by Jonathan Warren, with music supervision by Andy Einhorn.

The design and production team is comprised of Tony Award nominee Douglas W. Schmidt, set design; Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood, costume design; six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Tickets are available at The Granada Theatre box office, 1214 State St., by visiting BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and granadasb.org or by calling 805-899-3002. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-314-7687. Ticket prices start at $50.

For more information, visit www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

— Reida York for Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.

 

