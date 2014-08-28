Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Opening the Curtain on ‘Monday at the Movies’ Series

By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | August 28, 2014 | 8:16 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is proud to announce the launch of Monday at the Movies!, a special series of films that will be screened throughout the year in the majestic Granada Theatre, on the only state-of-the-art 4K, rear-projection digital cinema system on California’s Central Coast.

The first in the film series will be Bugsy Malone at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8. Bugsy Malone is a 1976 British musical gangster film, directed by Alan Parker. Set in Chicago, the film is loosely based on Chicago events from the early 1920s to 1931 in the Prohibition era, specifically the exploits of gangsters like Al Capone and Bugs Moran, as dramatized in cinema.

Dates and film titles for the inaugural Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series are:

» Sept. 8 — Bugsy Malone

» Nov. 24 — To Kill a Mockingbird

» Jan. 26 — Magnificent Seven

» March 30 — The Great Escape

This season’s filmed entertainment programming features the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, established by the SBCPA to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident Elmer Bernstein. The series presents an annual selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story. A guest curator is selected each year to program the series, host the screening, discuss each film and moderate a question and answer session with the audience and other special guests.

“Elmer’s greatest passion was creating music for the arts, and it is truly an honor to have his legacy in film be memorialized in Santa Barbara, a city he called home,” said Elmer Bernstein’s widow, Eve Bernstein.

The inaugural series features selections by guest curator Paul Williams, one of the most beloved and respected music creators in the world today. Williams is a lyricist and composer, Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as president and chairman of the Board of American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Sober 23 years, his humorous observations of life, love and creativity, augmented by the education and knowledge he gained through his studies and certification from UCLA as a certified drug rehabilitation counselor, will be shared in his new book co-written by Tracey Jackson, titled Gratitude and Trust; Six Affirmations That Will Change Your Life.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to be the first guest curator for this extraordinary cinematic series,” Williams said. “The first film Bugsy Malone holds a special place in my heart as I wrote many of the lyrics in the original film. This program will be a fantastic collaboration of impressive musical scores with the most advanced level of technology in the 21st century.”

The vision of providing the Granada Theatre with a first-class, state-of-the-art digital cinema system came from SBCPA Board President Sarah Chrisman and her husband, Roger Chrisman. Thanks to their generous support, as well as that of the Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation’s gift in memory of Mike DeGruy, the Granada Theatre is now able to provide Santa Barbara audiences with an inspiring filmed entertainment experience that cannot be found anywhere else on California’s Central Coast.

Screenings will be preceded by a conversation with Williams and other special guests about each film and its musical score. An informal post-screening discussion with Williams in the Granada Theatre’s McCune Founders room will take place for SBCPA Premiere Patron members and their guests. RSVPs will be required for post-screening event attendance.

Tickets range in price from $9 to $20, and are available through the Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Click here to purchase online or call the box office at 805.899.2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

