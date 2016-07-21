Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Announces Next Picks for Summer Film Series

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | July 21, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Granada Theatre is pleased to present the next installment of films in The Granada Theatre Summer Film Series screening Aug. 8-10.

Composed of three separate series  — “Summer Classic Movies,” “Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks” and “Reel Cool Summer Series” — there is a film for every fan. 

The week of Aug. 8-10, moviegoers can look forward to experiencing comedy classic Caddyshack, Mel Brooks favorite Robin Hood: Men in Tights and animated sensation Monsters vs. Aliens on The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system.

The “Summer Classic Movie Series” continues with the screning of Caddyshack Monday, Aug. 8.

In Caddyshack Danny Noonan, a teen down on his luck, works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club to raise money for his college education.

In an attempt to gain votes for a college scholarship reserved for caddies, Noonan volunteers to caddy for a prominent and influential club member.

He meanwhile struggles to prepare for the high-pressure Caddy Day golf tournament while absorbing new age advice from wealthy golf guru Ty Webb.

The “Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks” film series continues Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the screening of Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

In Robin Hood: Men In Tights crusading nobleman Robin of Loxley escapes from prison in Jerusalem and returns home to find that the evil Prince John has confiscated his family estate and is abusing the citizenry.

Robin enlists his blind attendant, Blinkin, his friend Will Scarlett O’Hara and Little John to help regain his home. Robin also hopes to woo the beautiful Maid Marian, but her chastity belt may prove a challenge.

The next flick in the “Reel Cool Summer Series” screens Wednesday, Aug. 10, with Monsters vs. Aliens.

In this animated favorite, a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy into a giant, and the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, such as bug-headed Dr. Cockroach.

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen. W.R. Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

An hour before Monsters vs. Aliens, check out the Reel Cool KidsZone for fun activities, featuring free popcorn, face painting, arts and crafts and more.

KidsZone opens at 5 p.m., and the film starts at 6 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. KidsZone is sponsored by The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

Tickets for all three screenings range in price from $10-$20 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office. Visit the ticketing site at to purchase tickets or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

Children over 2 years of age need to have a paid ticket. Children under 2 years of age get in free but must receive free ticket from box office.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
