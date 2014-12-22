Granada Theatre Concert Series Hails Return of The Peking Acrobats

The Granada Theatre is thrilled to welcome the return of The Peking Acrobats, the largest and most acclaimed group of its kind, to the stage for an epic performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11.

Carefully selected from the finest acrobat schools in China, these expert gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists and tumblers transform 2,000-year-old athletic disciplines into a family friendly kaleidoscope of eye-popping wonder. Accompanied by a live Chinese orchestra playing traditional instruments, amid a dazzling backdrop of lights and plumes of fog, the dramatic stage completes a scene of spectacular entertainment for the entire family.

Since their Western debut in 1986, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs; and are experts at trick-cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics. Defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control, they push the envelope of human possibility with astonishing juggling dexterity and incredible balancing feats.

Showcasing tremendous skill and ability, they are masters of agility and grace. The combination of live music and awe-inspiring feats, fused with today’s state of the art technology, creates an exuberant entertainment event featuring all of the excitement and festive pageantry of a Chinese carnival in the 21st century.

Tickets range in price from $23 to $66 and are available through the Granada Theatre box office. Click here to purchase, or call the box office at 805.899.2222. This performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Independent.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact director of development Kristi Newton by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.