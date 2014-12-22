Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Concert Series Hails Return of The Peking Acrobats

By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | December 22, 2014 | 9:56 a.m.

The Granada Theatre is thrilled to welcome the return of The Peking Acrobats, the largest and most acclaimed group of its kind, to the stage for an epic performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11.

Carefully selected from the finest acrobat schools in China, these expert gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists and tumblers transform 2,000-year-old athletic disciplines into a family friendly kaleidoscope of eye-popping wonder. Accompanied by a live Chinese orchestra playing traditional instruments, amid a dazzling backdrop of lights and plumes of fog, the dramatic stage completes a scene of spectacular entertainment for the entire family.

Since their Western debut in 1986, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs; and are experts at trick-cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics. Defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control, they push the envelope of human possibility with astonishing juggling dexterity and incredible balancing feats.

Showcasing tremendous skill and ability, they are masters of agility and grace. The combination of live music and awe-inspiring feats, fused with today’s state of the art technology, creates an exuberant entertainment event featuring all of the excitement and festive pageantry of a Chinese carnival in the 21st century.

Tickets range in price from $23 to $66 and are available through the Granada Theatre box office. Click here to purchase, or call the box office at 805.899.2222. This performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Independent.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact director of development Kristi Newton by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 