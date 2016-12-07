Granada Concert Series Presents Liner Notes: Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson, the actress, film producer and Broadway star, brings her vocal and songwriting talents to the stage at the Granada Theatre with Liner Notes: Songwriters, Stories and Music, on Saturday March 11, 2017.

Special guests Billy Steinberg, Richard Marx and MoZella will join Wilson for an intimate evening with talented songwriters performing and sharing the stories behind their music.

As an actress, Wilson appeared in the films It’s Complicated and Sleepless in Seattle. She had a recurring television role in CBS’s The Good Wife and HBO’s series, Girls. Most recently, she was on Broadway in Larry David’s hit Fish in the Dark.

As a film producer, Wilson's credits include Mamma Mia!, My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, for which she co-wrote and performed "Even More Mine."

But, Wilson's first love is music. In May 2012, she realized a lifelong dream with the debut of her solo album AM/FM. The album, released by Decca/Verve Records, is a collection of covers of her favorite songs from the 1960s and '70s.

Since the release of AM/FM, Wilson has been focusing on a new component of her musical career as a songwriter. In March 2016, she released her self-titled second album, showcasing her skill for creating insightful, eloquent singer-songwriter pop music.

For two years prior to the release, she worked with a host of award-winning and best-selling songwriters and producers in Los Angeles and Nashville. This new material was prominently featured in her sold-out two-week residency at the famed Café Carlyle in New York City.

“Ms. Wilson has a catch in her voice that conveys yearning and potential heartbreak behind a façade of cheer. As a stage performer, she is gregarious and forthright; a natural entertainer,” The New York Times wrote.

In June 2016, Wilson toured with Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers Chicago, one of the bestselling bands of all time, with over 100 million albums sold.

Steinberg, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, is the co-writer of five No. 1 singles on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart, including "Like A Virgin" (Madonna), "True Colors" (Cyndi Lauper) and "So Emotional" (Whitney Houston).

Marx, a Grammy-winning recording artist, has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut, which went to No. 8 and spawned four Top 5 singles, including the chart-topping “Hold on to the Nights,” and “Don’t Mean Nothing.”

MoZella, a multi-platinum selling songwriter and recording artist, is the co-writer of several No. 1 hits including “Wrecking Ball” (Miley Cyrus), One Direction’s top 10 “Perfect” from their latest album Made In The AM, and “One Call Away” by Charlie Puth.

Notably, MoZella and Madonna co-wrote 11 of the 19 tracks on Madonna’s acclaimed release Rebel Heart.

Liner Notes is part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

Tickets prices range from $29 to $64, and are available through the Granada Theatre box office. Call 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Granada Theatre.