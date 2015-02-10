Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:14 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Concert Series to Welcome Vienna Boys Choir

The Vienna Boys Choir includes about 100 choristers ages 10 to 14, hailing mainly from Austria and many other countries.
By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | February 10, 2015 | 4:21 p.m.

The Granada Theatre is thrilled to present the Vienna Boys Choir, one of the best-known boys choirs in the world, to its majestic stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22.

A modern-day descendant of the boys’ choirs from the Viennese Court dating back to the late Middle Ages, the group includes approximately 100 choristers ages 10 to 14, and hailing mainly from Austria and many other countries. Divided into four touring choirs named for renowned composers Bruckner, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert, the choir performs approximately 300 concerts each year before nearly 500,000 people, and is certain to be an extraordinary performance for the entire family.

Emperor Maximilian I of Habsburg established the choir in July 1498, and in his edict, instructed court officials to employ a singing master, two basses, and six boys. The role of the choir, numbering between fourteen and twenty members, was to provide musical accompaniment for church services. The boys received a solid musical education, which resulted in many of them becoming professional musicians. Over the centuries, the choir worked with many well-known composers, including Salieri, Mozart, Schubert and Bruckner.

Tickets range in price from $23 to $66 and are available through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Please click here to purchase, or call the box office at 805.899.2222. This performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Independent.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

