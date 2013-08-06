Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Debuts New Flags on State Street

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | August 6, 2013 | 10:17 a.m.

The Granada Theatre is proud to debut its beautiful flags on State Street.

The newly designed gold and black flags with the iconic red Granada “G” will fly through Monday in honor of the beginning of the historic theater’s 90th anniversary season this month.

The Granada Theatre, built by the community for the community, first opened its doors and welcomed live performances on stage in April 1924. The Granada Theatre is excited to present its highly anticipated 90th anniversary season, which will be one to remember, bringing world-class talent to the theater’s stage for the whole family to enjoy.

In collaboration with its resident companies, the Granada Theatre looks forward to delivering an outstanding lineup of performing arts accessible to the entire Santa Barbara community.

Through myriad brilliant performances, events and community engagement efforts, the Granada Theatre serves as a vibrant, welcoming venue that promotes appreciation for excellence in the performing arts and enhances the quality of life in the Santa Barbara community and beyond.

The Granada Theatre is a Santa Barbara treasure and over the years has played host to some of the 20th century’s greatest entertainers, from Charlie Chaplin, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire to Henry Fonda, Yo Yo Ma, Steve Martin and the Berlin Philharmonic, to name just a few.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 