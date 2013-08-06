Granada Theatre Debuts New Flags on State Street

The Granada Theatre is proud to debut its beautiful flags on State Street.

The newly designed gold and black flags with the iconic red Granada “G” will fly through Monday in honor of the beginning of the historic theater’s 90th anniversary season this month.

The Granada Theatre, built by the community for the community, first opened its doors and welcomed live performances on stage in April 1924. The Granada Theatre is excited to present its highly anticipated 90th anniversary season, which will be one to remember, bringing world-class talent to the theater’s stage for the whole family to enjoy.

In collaboration with its resident companies, the Granada Theatre looks forward to delivering an outstanding lineup of performing arts accessible to the entire Santa Barbara community.

Through myriad brilliant performances, events and community engagement efforts, the Granada Theatre serves as a vibrant, welcoming venue that promotes appreciation for excellence in the performing arts and enhances the quality of life in the Santa Barbara community and beyond.



The Granada Theatre is a Santa Barbara treasure and over the years has played host to some of the 20th century’s greatest entertainers, from Charlie Chaplin, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire to Henry Fonda, Yo Yo Ma, Steve Martin and the Berlin Philharmonic, to name just a few.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.