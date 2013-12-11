Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Join the Granada Theatre for Movies, Music During Family Holiday Weekend

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | December 11, 2013 | 10:59 a.m.

Experience the magic of the holidays at the Granada Theatre's Family Holiday Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement invites audiences young and old to come and enjoy the public debut of the theater's new Digital Cinema with a weekend full of everyone's favorite holiday films.

In addition to screening holiday movie favorites with the only 4K cinema projection system in the region, Santa Claus will make a special visit to the Granada Theatre to greet children, and there will be special seasonal musical performances by local school groups and young performers. These include Crane Country Day School Vibes, recent Santa Barbara High School graduate Jana McIntyre, the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals, and local public elementary school students from the Incredible Children's Art Network (iCAN) program.

The schedule for the weekend screenings and musical performances is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 14

11 a.m. — Music by Crane Country Day School Vibes
Movies: Shrek the Halls and Ice Age: A Mammoth Holiday

Noon to 1 p.m. — Meet Santa Claus!

3 p.m. — Music by Jenny McIntyre
Movie: White Christmas

Elf
The movie Elf with Will Ferrell will be shown at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Granada Theatre.

7 p.m. — Music by SBHS Madrigals
Movie: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 15

Noon — Seasonal holiday favorite music
Movie: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

5 p.m. — Music by Incredible Children's Art Network (iCAN) group Pacific Choir
Movie: Elf

The Santa Barbara community is welcome to bring parents, grandparents, children and friends to the Granada Theatre to enjoy a visit with Santa Claus, musical performances by local children, and classic holiday movies projected onto the Granada Theatre's new Digital Cinema. This outstanding state-of-the-art digital cinema projection system and 4K film experience is the first of its kind on California's Central Coast.

Following the commitment of a generous lead gift of $100,000 from Roger and Sarah Chrisman, together with an additional $100,000 pledge from the Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation, the SBCPA is actively making the vision of the Granada Theatre as a first-class theater, as well as a first-class venue for live performances, a reality.

Special thanks to Kevin and Nancy O'Connor for their generous sponsorship of this family holiday weekend.

General admission tickets are $5 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $10 per ticket. Tickets for each music and movie performance are available for purchase by clicking here, or by calling the Granada Theatre's box office at 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 