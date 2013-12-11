Join the Granada Theatre for Movies, Music During Family Holiday Weekend

Experience the magic of the holidays at the Granada Theatre's Family Holiday Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement invites audiences young and old to come and enjoy the public debut of the theater's new Digital Cinema with a weekend full of everyone's favorite holiday films.

In addition to screening holiday movie favorites with the only 4K cinema projection system in the region, Santa Claus will make a special visit to the Granada Theatre to greet children, and there will be special seasonal musical performances by local school groups and young performers. These include Crane Country Day School Vibes, recent Santa Barbara High School graduate Jana McIntyre, the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals, and local public elementary school students from the Incredible Children's Art Network (iCAN) program.

The schedule for the weekend screenings and musical performances is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 14

11 a.m. — Music by Crane Country Day School Vibes

Movies: Shrek the Halls and Ice Age: A Mammoth Holiday

Noon to 1 p.m. — Meet Santa Claus!

3 p.m. — Music by Jenny McIntyre

Movie: White Christmas

7 p.m. — Music by SBHS Madrigals

Movie: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 15

Noon — Seasonal holiday favorite music

Movie: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

5 p.m. — Music by Incredible Children's Art Network (iCAN) group Pacific Choir

Movie: Elf

The Santa Barbara community is welcome to bring parents, grandparents, children and friends to the Granada Theatre to enjoy a visit with Santa Claus, musical performances by local children, and classic holiday movies projected onto the Granada Theatre's new Digital Cinema. This outstanding state-of-the-art digital cinema projection system and 4K film experience is the first of its kind on California's Central Coast.

Following the commitment of a generous lead gift of $100,000 from Roger and Sarah Chrisman, together with an additional $100,000 pledge from the Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation, the SBCPA is actively making the vision of the Granada Theatre as a first-class theater, as well as a first-class venue for live performances, a reality.

Special thanks to Kevin and Nancy O'Connor for their generous sponsorship of this family holiday weekend.

General admission tickets are $5 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $10 per ticket. Tickets for each music and movie performance are available for purchase by clicking here, or by calling the Granada Theatre's box office at 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.