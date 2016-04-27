Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Film Series to Screen Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Age of Innocence’

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | April 27, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.
The 1993 poster for “The Age of Innocence,” the final film in 2015-16 season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series at The Granada Theatre. Click to view larger
The 1993 poster for “The Age of Innocence,” the final film in 2015-16 season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series at The Granada Theatre. (Courtesy image)

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present The Age of Innocence, the final installment in the 2016 Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. 

Winner of 20 awards and nominated for 18 others, this stunning drama of romance, societal tradition and betrayal captured the hearts of a generation and helped solidify the careers of its all-star cast for decades to come.

Everyone from Scorsese-lovers to romantics at heart will enjoy watching this epic film in exquisite high definition quality on The Granada Theatre’s 4K digital cinema system.

In what is considered an uncharacteristic film for Martin Scorsese, The Age of Innocence tells Edith Wharton’s  tragic tale of a man who loves one woman, but reluctantly marries another to uphold the rigid values that consumed 19th-century New York.

Wealthy lawyer Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) is engaged to sweet socialite May Welland (Winona Ryder), and on the surface, it is a perfect match.

But when May’s beautiful cousin Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), who is estranged from her brutish husband, arrives in town, Newland begins to question the meaning of passion and love as he desperately pursues a relationship with Ellen, even though she has been made a social outcast by his peers.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents distinguished films with extraordinary musical scores by critically acclaimed composer and Santa Barbara resident, the late Elmer Bernstein. 

Jon Burlingame, an expert on music for film and television and the nation’s leading expert on Elmer Bernstein’s scores, is guest curating this series. Burlingame will discuss each film and moderate a question and answer session with the audience.

Burlingame regularly writes for the Daily Variety and the Los Angeles Times and has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Daily News, Newsday, Premier, Emmy and The Hollywood Reporter. 

He is the author of four books on music in motion pictures, television and recording and contributed a chapter on Bernstein in the book Moving Music: Conversations With Renowned Film Composer

Tickets for the screening of The Age of Innocence range in price from $10-$20, with a 10 percent discount available for orders of four tickets or more.

Tickets are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office by visiting ticketing.granadasb.org or calling 805.899.2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series will continue at The Granada Theatre next season, starting Aug. 29 with Animal House and Sept. 26 with The Man With the Golden Arm.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 