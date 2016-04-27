Granada Theatre Film Series to Screen Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Age of Innocence’

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present The Age of Innocence, the final installment in the 2016 Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Winner of 20 awards and nominated for 18 others, this stunning drama of romance, societal tradition and betrayal captured the hearts of a generation and helped solidify the careers of its all-star cast for decades to come.

Everyone from Scorsese-lovers to romantics at heart will enjoy watching this epic film in exquisite high definition quality on The Granada Theatre’s 4K digital cinema system.

In what is considered an uncharacteristic film for Martin Scorsese, The Age of Innocence tells Edith Wharton’s tragic tale of a man who loves one woman, but reluctantly marries another to uphold the rigid values that consumed 19th-century New York.

Wealthy lawyer Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) is engaged to sweet socialite May Welland (Winona Ryder), and on the surface, it is a perfect match.

But when May’s beautiful cousin Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), who is estranged from her brutish husband, arrives in town, Newland begins to question the meaning of passion and love as he desperately pursues a relationship with Ellen, even though she has been made a social outcast by his peers.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents distinguished films with extraordinary musical scores by critically acclaimed composer and Santa Barbara resident, the late Elmer Bernstein.

Jon Burlingame, an expert on music for film and television and the nation’s leading expert on Elmer Bernstein’s scores, is guest curating this series. Burlingame will discuss each film and moderate a question and answer session with the audience.

Burlingame regularly writes for the Daily Variety and the Los Angeles Times and has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Daily News, Newsday, Premier, Emmy and The Hollywood Reporter.

He is the author of four books on music in motion pictures, television and recording and contributed a chapter on Bernstein in the book Moving Music: Conversations With Renowned Film Composer.

Tickets for the screening of The Age of Innocence range in price from $10-$20, with a 10 percent discount available for orders of four tickets or more.

Tickets are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office by visiting ticketing.granadasb.org or calling 805.899.2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series will continue at The Granada Theatre next season, starting Aug. 29 with Animal House and Sept. 26 with The Man With the Golden Arm.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.