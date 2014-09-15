Granada Theatre to Honor Constitution Day with Free Screenings of ‘We The People’

The Granada Theatre Film Series is proud to present two free screenings of the film We The People at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Granada Theatre.

This powerful giant screen historical documentary, shot in 4K Digital Cinema, is the story of America's founding documents and the people who wrote, shaped and tested them. Narrated by the iconic voices of Morgan Freeman and Kenny Rogers, We The People is meant to engage and inspire its audience to learn more about and participate in our country's democracy. The nation's finest constitutional scholars, augmented by a nonpartisan committee of prominent Americans, have overseen the making of this iconic film.

From men who would defy a king, to a man who would not let the "more perfect union" die, to women who struggled for equality, We The People delivers through the giant screen a powerful national self-reflection and inspired every citizen to uphold the ideals and truths of our Republic, tenets that so strongly influence all of our daily lives. The magnificent buildings, monuments and memorials of Washington, D.C., archival paintings and photographs from America's great museums and dramatic reenactments of key events in Philadelphia, Boston, Mt. Vernon and other historic locations come alive through the immortal words of Washington, Madison, Jefferson, Lincoln, Martin Luther King.

Stunning special effects and giant screen surround sound create a truly powerful storytelling experience. Shot in IMAX, We The People is more than 200 years of history that truly comes to life on a 60-foot screen. The film is designed to engage learners of all ages, from elementary school students beginning their historical knowledge base to adults looking to revisit and refresh their sense of history.

Complimentary tickets are available at the door of the Granada Theatre's box office. This performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Film Series, sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Independent.

For more information, please call 805.899.3000 x130 or click here.

The Granada Theatre' new Digital Cinema features a "state-of-the-art" 4K rear-projection system and is the first of its kind on the central coast. The Digital Cinema was made possible by the generous support of Roger and Sarah Chrisman, and, in memory of Mike DeGruy, the Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.