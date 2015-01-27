‘1st Thursday: After Hours’ at Granada to Toast Upcoming Performance of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Keep the evening going with 1st Thursday: After Hours from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Granada Theatre.

Join the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet and the Granada Theatre for an evening of lively entertainment with a nod to the upcoming performance of Alice in Wonderland at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at the Granada Theatre.

Three venerable performing arts organizations have teamed up to offer a unique night of excitement to round out an enriching evening of 1st Thursday fun. The community is welcome to take photos with State Street Ballet’s costumed Alice in Wonderland dancers, sing epic karaoke love ballads with the Santa Barbara Symphony upstairs in the McCune Founders Room, nibble on delicious bites from Benchmark Eatery, and mingle among friends with complimentary wine tasting from Summerland Winery.

As part of Santa Barbara’s Historic Theatre District’s 1st Thursday: After Hours program, the partnership between the Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre and the Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic is thrilled to welcome the Arlington Theatre to the Historic Theatre District 1st Thursday After Hours program, a series of night-time parties following the cultural 1st Thursday experience, that will be held at a different theater each month, and offers a chance for Santa Barbara arts and culture patrons to enjoy these historic spaces as never before!

The schedule for the 1st Thursday: After Hours program for the remaining winter/spring season will be as follows:

» Feb. 5 — Granada Theatre

» March 5 — Arlington Theatre

» April 2 — The New Vic

» May 7 — Lobero Theatre

For more information about this 1st Thursday: After Hours event or any performance at the Granada Theatre, click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.