Granada Theatre Hosting 1st Thursday: After Hours for Santa Barbara Cultural Community

The Granada Theatre is excited to host an evening of entertainment for locals and visitors alike as part of Santa Barbara’s Historic Theater District’s initiative, 1st Thursday: After Hours on from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Thursday.

The partnership between the Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, and the Ensemble Theatre Co. at the New Vic brings a new vitality and sense of community to their series of night-time parties, following the cultural 1st Thursday experience.

After enjoying the exhibits throughout the downtown galleries and local shops, guest are invited to keep the fun going in Santa Barbara’s Historic Theatre District, with sips, bites and live entertainment at the Granada Theatre. Local renowned Brazilian vocalist Téka will be performing smooth and entertaining tunes. Guests will enjoy food from Cielito Restaurant and wine tasting offered by Summerland Winery, along with a no-host bar.

The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theater have teamed up as the Santa Barbara Historic Theater District to offer these 1st Thursday: After Hours events that will be held at a different theater each month as a chance for Santa Barbara arts and culture patrons to enjoy these historic spaces as never before!

The schedule of 1st Thursday: After Hours for the coming season is as follows:

» Feb. 6 at the Granada Theatre

» March 6 at the New Vic

» April 3 at the Lobero Theatre

» May 1 at the Granada Theatre

» June 5 at the New Vic

For more information about this 1st Thursday: After Hours event or any performance at the Granada Theatre, click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.