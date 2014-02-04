Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Hosting 1st Thursday: After Hours for Santa Barbara Cultural Community

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | February 4, 2014 | 8:41 a.m.

The Granada Theatre is excited to host an evening of entertainment for locals and visitors alike as part of Santa Barbara’s Historic Theater District’s initiative, 1st Thursday: After Hours on from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Thursday.

The partnership between the Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, and the Ensemble Theatre Co. at the New Vic brings a new vitality and sense of community to their series of night-time parties, following the cultural 1st Thursday experience.

After enjoying the exhibits throughout the downtown galleries and local shops, guest are invited to keep the fun going in Santa Barbara’s Historic Theatre District, with sips, bites and live entertainment at the Granada Theatre. Local renowned Brazilian vocalist Téka will be performing smooth and entertaining tunes. Guests will enjoy food from Cielito Restaurant and wine tasting offered by Summerland Winery, along with a no-host bar.

The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theater have teamed up as the Santa Barbara Historic Theater District to offer these 1st Thursday: After Hours events that will be held at a different theater each month as a chance for Santa Barbara arts and culture patrons to enjoy these historic spaces as never before!

The schedule of 1st Thursday: After Hours for the coming season is as follows:

» Feb. 6 at the Granada Theatre

» March 6 at the New Vic

» April 3 at the Lobero Theatre

» May 1 at the Granada Theatre

» June 5 at the New Vic

For more information about this 1st Thursday: After Hours event or any performance at the Granada Theatre, click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 