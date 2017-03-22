Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Gala to Honor ‘Legends’ Michael and Anne Towbes, Marilyn Horne and Music Academy

The third annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala will be held Sept. 15. (Granada Theatre photo)
By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | March 22, 2017 | 1:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is honored to announce the shining stars to be honored at its third annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala to be held Sept. 15.

The Legends Gala honors individuals and organizations that have had a significant impact on the performing arts, and this year the SBCPA is proud to celebrate Santa Barbara philanthropists Anne and Michael Towbes, opera singer Marilyn Horne and the Music Academy of the West as its 2017 Legends.

The 2017 Granada Theatre Legends Gala is co-chaired by local luminaries Gretchen Lieff and Stephanie Sokolove, supported by a dynamic Legends Gala Committee. This stunning event is one of Santa Barbara’s most impressive occasions and, in addition to showcasing their legends, the evening features extraordinary performances by some of the finest performing arts talent from Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure that this state-of-the-art venue continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming. In addition, funds raised from the gala will assist the SBCPA in its effort to provide best-practices business and marketing support services for The Granada Theatre’s eight resident companies and its Historic Theatre District partners.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

Click here for more information.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
