Monday, October 8 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Granada Gala Honors ‘Legends’ Kenny Loggins, Sara Miller McCune and Santa Barbara Symphony

Annual black-tie affair recognizes people and organizations for their significant contributions to the performing arts

Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Legends honoree and singer/songwriter Kenny Loggins with presenter Anne Towbes at the Granada Theatre Legends Gala. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4303 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Santa Barbara Symphony Executive Director Kevin Mauvin, left, Gaja Hubbard and Maestro Nir Kabaretti. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4304 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Legends Gala committee co-chairs Joan Rutkowski, left, and Stephanie Sokolove. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4305 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Lilian Crossman, left, Legends honoree Sara Miller McCune and presenter Celesta Belleci. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4306 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Caren Rager, Chrisman executive director and president of the Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts, with Jim Litchman. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4307 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and Brooks Firestone. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4308 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Master of ceremonies Andrew Firestone with his wife, Ivana Bozilovic. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4309 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Dennis Patrick, left, with his son, Marine pilot 1st Lt. Austin Patrick, who is stationed in San Diego, and his son's girlfriend, Rachel Ross. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4310 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Jerry and Bobbie Rubin. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4311 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Judi and Harry Weisbart. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4312 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Pianist David Potter performs at the pre-party. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4313 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Baritone Lee Poulis and mezzo soprano Audrey Babcock perform at the gala. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4314 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

Andrew Firestone orchestrates a lively auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4315 > of 14
Granada Theatre Legends Gala

One of the centerpieces for the gala. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4316 > of 14
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 8, 2018 | 11:17 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2018 Legends — singer/songwriter/artist Kenny Loggins, philanthropist Sara Miller McCune and the Santa Barbara Symphony — who were honored last month at the fourth annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala. The gala honors individuals and organizations that have had a significant impact on the performing arts.

The event was a black-tie affair and was set at The Granada Theatre, where guests enjoyed an exclusive on-stage dining experience and a variety of live entertainment. Selections from “Kismet” were performed by mezzo soprano Audrey Babcock and baritone Lee Poulis accompanied by pianist Kostis Protopapas.

Later, “Conviction of the Heart” was performed by awardee Loggins and Teen Sing choir members. After a welcome by board chairman Palmer Jackson, Andrew Firestone took the baton as master of ceremonies.

Major sponsors included SAGE Publishing, Meg and Dan Burnham, Sarah and Roger Chrisman, Kate and Brooks Firestone, Audrey and Tim Fisher, Lillian Lovelace, Charles and Merryl Snow Zegar, Tracy and Michael Bollag, Irman and Morrie Jurkowitz, Bobbie and Gerry Rubin, Joan and Geoffrey Rutkowski, Anne Towbes, Stephanie and Jim Sokolove, UC Santa Barbara and many more.

Wines were provided by Andrew Murray, Fess Parker Winery, Rusack and Westerly Wines.

The Legends Gala was co-chaired by Joan Rutkowski and Stephanie Sokolove, who were supported by committee members Meg Burnham, Annette Caleel, Belle Hahn Cohen, Haley Conklin, Bobbi Didier, Mary Tonetti Dorra, Melody DuPrau, Brooks Firestone, Audrey Hillman Fisher, Frank Goss, Erin Graffey, Roberta Griffin, Susan Gulbransen, Pamela Dillman Haskell, Irma Jurkowitz, Gretchen Lieff, Nina Phillips, Leanne Schlinger, Anne Sides, Kirsten Springer, Anne Towbes, Carol Wilburn and Joann Younger.

Granada Theatre Legends Gala
Lilian Crossman, left, Legends honoree Sara Miller McCune and presenter Celesta Belleci. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

In program notes, Rutkowski and Sokolove said, “We remember all those who have shared the stage of The Granada Theatre, delighting and thrilling audiences since 1924.”

Celesta Billeci bestowed the Legends award to McCune, founder and executive chairman of SAGE Publishing. A passionate supporter of the arts, McCune served on the board of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts from 1998 to 2009, including as chief financial officer throughout the restoration of the Granada and its reopening in 2008.

The Santa Barbara Symphony was presented it Legends award by Rutowski. For 65 years, the symphony has inspired and advanced the community by providing world-class orchestral music to all, as well as music education to more than 10,000 students each year throughout Santa Barbara County.

Towbes presented the Legends award to Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Loggins. His philanthropic commitments include Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara, which started with a single donation of toys as the spokesman for Santa Barbara County’s Toys for Tots program in 1987.

Proceeds from the Legends Gala support The Granada Theatre, which continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, a privately-funded 501(c)(3) corporation established in 1983, provides production, sales and administrative support to arts organizations from greater Santa Barbara.

Purchased by the SBCPA in 2003, and restored and reopened in 2008, The Granada Theatre has state-of-the-art electrical, sound, lighting and fly systems, large and up-to-date dressing rooms as well as contemporary audience amenities.

Click here for more information about The Granada Theatre, or contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 