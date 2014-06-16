Granada Theatre Now Enrolling for Summer Video Workshop

As Santa Barbara rolls out the red carpet for the 30th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival this January and February, the city’s emphasis will be on cinematography and acting excellence. For those future filmmakers interested in entering the movie-making world, the Granada Theatre Video Workshop offers an amazing opportunity to gain hands-on experience with filming and editing.

This summer workshop is part of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts’ Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. Over the course of eight weeks, students will create films for local nonprofits while learning camera, editing and music creation skills.

Enroll by this Friday, June 20, for this summer video workshop, which begins June 23 and runs through Aug. 20. This incredible film class will help students learn all about video production using a variety of cameras and techniques.

Taught by local filmmaker Jennie Reinish, the Granada Theatre Video Workshop has produced award-winning filmmakers, and students will have the opportunity to enter films they’ve produced into student film contests. Projects will include commercial, stop motion animation and mini documentaries, and students will take field trips to nonprofits for filming purposes.

Classes will be held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. In addition to the filming knowledge provided by Reinish, students will have the chance to meet and learn from industry professionals. Recent film projects have included work for the Granada Theatre, the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Maritime Museum, Art From Scrap, State Street Ballet, DAWG and more.

Students who have taken the class before and/or have advanced skills will qualify for the Advanced Tier. This is a chance to mentor new students, create original projects, work closely with The Granada Theatre to craft videos that support their programs, and more. Advanced Tier students will earn additional community service hours for their participation.

Promising filmmakers won’t want to miss this amazing opportunity! Tuition is $120, and students will receive community service hours for class participation. The deadline to enroll is Friday, and the first class begins on Monday, June 23.

For more information and to sign up, please call Reinish at 805.452.7069 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.