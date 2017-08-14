Granada Theatre Opens Meeting Space to Local Nonprofits

Since 1924, the Granada Theatre has been a landmark destination in the Santa Barbara community, having hosted some of the 20th century’s greatest icons of the performing arts, from Charlie Chaplin and Fred Astaire to Yo Yo Ma, Steve Martin and the New York Philharmonic.

Re-opened in 2008, the Granada Theatre re-emerged as a state-of-the-art home for many of Santa Barbara’s greatest artistic treasures, and a place where the community can come together to engage, experience, learn and be inspired.

Now, with support from local philanthropists, the Granada Theatre, through its Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, is making its McCune Founder’s Room available for rent to local nonprofit organizations at a subsidized rate.

With a flexible space, bar, and windows that open onto State Street, the Founder’s Room is offered for meetings, conferences, photo shoots or gatherings. The venue is downtown at 1214 State St.

The subsidized nonprofit rate (for up to four hours) is $350 (certain exclusions may apply).

To learn more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, its programs, or how to get involved, call David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000, or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.