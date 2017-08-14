Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Opens Meeting Space to Local Nonprofits

Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement offers subsidized rental rates

McCune Founder’s Room at Granada avaiable to rent. (The Granada Theatre)
By Jennifer Zacharias for The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | August 14, 2017 | 2:42 p.m.

Since 1924, the Granada Theatre has been a landmark destination in the Santa Barbara community, having hosted some of the 20th century’s greatest icons of the performing arts, from Charlie Chaplin and Fred Astaire to Yo Yo Ma, Steve Martin and the New York Philharmonic.

Re-opened in 2008, the Granada Theatre re-emerged as a state-of-the-art home for many of Santa Barbara’s greatest artistic treasures, and a place where the community can come together to engage, experience, learn and be inspired.

Now, with support from local philanthropists, the Granada Theatre, through its Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, is making its McCune Founder’s Room available for rent to local nonprofit organizations at a subsidized rate.

With a flexible space, bar, and windows that open onto State Street, the Founder’s Room is offered for meetings, conferences, photo shoots or gatherings. The venue is downtown at 1214 State St.

The subsidized nonprofit rate (for up to four hours) is $350 (certain exclusions may apply).

To learn more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, its programs, or how to get involved, call David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000, or email [email protected]

 — Jennifer Zacharias for The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

 

