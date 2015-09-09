Granada Theatre Presents ‘Época de Oro’ Film Series

Advice

Imagine stepping back in time to the golden age to see the best of vintage Mexican cinema, shown in Spanish on the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art digital screen, surrounded by the spectacular beauty of the Granada Theatre.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 at 3 pm, the Granada Theatre Film Series will kick off with the first in the Época de Oro series with the screening of Ahí está el Detalle.

In this Spanish-language comedy that echoes a subplot of Chaplin’s City Lights, Mexican comedian Cantinflas stars as a down-and-outer who feigns an identity as the brother of a rich woman.

Over time, he takes advantage of the assumed persona to elevate his stature, first to the maid’s beau, then to “master of the house,” but the ruse becomes increasingly difficult to sustain over time, resulting in some outrageous complications.

Each of the series's films, in their own way, stand out as a film representative of Mexico’s “Golden Age of Cinema” — which gives the series its name. The series will be moderated by Monique Limon, who will speak on stage with a film expert or star prior to the showing of the film.

The Época de Oro Film Series

» Ahí está el Detalle (1940), Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, 3 p.m.

» Santo el Enmascarado de Plata vs. ‘La Invasion de los Marcianos’ (1967), Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, 3 p.m.

» ​Nosotros los Pobres (1948), Sunday, March 20, 2016, 3 p.m.

» ​Allá en el Rancho Grande (1936), Sunday, May 22, 2016, 3 p.m.

The film series, a new initiative of the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, was a group curatorial effort, with its selections drawn from a wide range of professional and academic thought-leaders in the Santa Barbara area and beyond.

The Época de Oro selection team includes Mark Alvarado (Parks and Recreation Department City of Santa Barbara), Dr. Francisco Lomeli (UCSB Chicano Studies), Ricardo Venegas (Director of Franklin Neighborhood Center), Maria Arroyo (Santa Barbara resident) and Dr. Carlos Ortega (University of Texas El Paso Film Studies).

Other community members have provided invaluable support to the new series, notably Luis Villegas (President, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) and Raquel Lopez (La Casa de La Raza).

The Época de Oro film series was created to showcase the historical film culture of Mexico to a wide range of audiences.

Older and younger audiences alike will find delight enjoying these classic films and laugh as they bear witness to the antics of Cantinflas and revel in the campy, sci-fi fun of Santo el Enmascarado de Plata.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20, with a special family price of 4 tickets for the price of 3. To purchase tickets, please click here.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Director of Development, Kristi Newton, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.granadasb.org or call 805.899.2222.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.