Granada Theatre Summer Film Series Presents Lineup of Memorable Classics and Family Favorites

By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | April 8, 2015 | 9:35 a.m.

Calling all movie buffs!

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts and Montecito Bank & Trust are pleased to present the 2015 Granada Theatre Summer Film Series, a cinematic experience in the true tradition and splendor of old Hollywood for the whole family to enjoy.

Showing films from four distinct genres — Reel Cool Summer Series, Summer Classic Films, Crime Fiction in Film and Rodgers & Hammerstein — the 2015 Summer Film Series offers audiences an especially rare opportunity to see memorable favorites on the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art digital 4K rear-projection screen, featuring unsurpassed acoustics, appetizing concessions and surrounded by the spectacular beauty of the historic Granada Theatre.

Granada Theatre Summer Film Series Preview

Reel Cool Summer Series

Take a break from the heat and cool off with the entire family at the Reel Cool Summer Series screening on Wednesdays throughout the summer. Featuring family-friendly films for all ages, and special discount pricing of 25% off with the purchase of 4 tickets or more.

» June 10, 6 p.m.: The Muppet Movie (1979), G

» June 24, 6 p.m.: Ghostbusters (1984), PG

» July 8, 6 p.m.: E.T. (1982), PG

» July 22, 6 p.m.: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe (2005), PG

» Aug. 12, 6 p.m.: Surf’s Up (2007), PG

» Aug.  26, 6 p.m.: Despicable Me (2010), PG

Summer Classic Film Series

The Classic Film Series is a great opportunity to step back in time and see classic films from the past on the big screen in digital format like never before.

» Monday, July 6, 7 p.m.: The African Queen (1951) PG

» Monday, July 20, 7 p.m.: Lawrence of Arabia (1962) PG

» Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.: Robocop (1987) R

» Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: Groundhog Day (1993) PG

Crime Fiction in Film Series

The dark, suspenseful style of Film Noir from the 1940s and 1950s is coming to the present day with a collection of films to captivate audiences intrigued by murder, mystery and suspense.

» Tuesday, July 7, 2 and 7 p.m.: The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

» Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.: The Maltese Falcon (1941)

» Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2 and 7 p.m.: The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

» Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2 and 7 p.m.: The Big Sleep (1946)

Rodgers & Hammerstein Film Series

Enjoy the world’s most beloved movie musicals by Rodgers & Hammerstein in impressive high definition quality. Every spectacular scene, every enchanting song, and every magical moment can be enjoyed on the big screen with the entire family.

» Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 and 7 p.m.: Oklahoma! (1955)

» Monday, Sept. 28, 2 and 7 p.m.: The King & I (1956)

General admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Click here to purchase tickets for each movie performance, or by calling the Granada Theatre’s Box Office at 805.899.2222.

To learn more about how to support the Granada Theatre, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 x130 or click here.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

