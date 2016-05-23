Granada Theatre to Kick Off Summer Film Series With Week of Free Festivities

The Granada Theatre is kicking off its widely popular Summer Film Series with a bang! During the opening week of the Summer Film Series (Monday, May 23 through Wednesday, May 25) The Granada will host a series of free events, and the entire community is invited to join the fun.

The Granada will also launch its first-ever Summer Film Passport, a fun program that guests can participate in all summer long, with the chance to win prizes throughout the summer.

Moviegoers will have the unique opportunity to watch films like nowhere else in Santa Barbara; on The Granada’s digital cinema system, featuring a state-of-the-art rear-projection screen.

Summer Film Series Opening Week

Monday, May 23: Around the World in 80 Days, “Summer Classic Movie Series”

To set the stage for this worldly adventure, The Granada Theatre’s gorgeous setting will be adorned with international flags and a complimentary photo booth for guests to snap pictures with an assortment of thematic props.

There will also be a cash bar for those 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m..

Tuesday, May 24: Blazing Saddles, “Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks”

To kick off the “Comedy Tonight” series, guests are invited to ham it up in a complimentary photo booth, and there will be a cash bar for those 21 and older.

Photo booth fun begins at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Shrek, “Reel Cool Summer Film Series”

Bring the kids and their friends to the Granada, where Shrek, Fiona and Donkey come to life on the big screen like never before.

Parents and kids will enjoy an interactive KidsZone, full of arts and crafts, face painting and more. Guests can snap fun family photos in a complimentary photo booth and enjoy free popcorn. T

he KidsZone is sponsored by The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. There will also be a cash bar for those 21 and older. The fun begins at 5 p.m., and the film begins at 6 p.m.

The Granada Theatre is also proud to partner with a variety of local nonprofits through their Community Access Ticketing program, for the entire Reel Cool Summer Film Series.

Local children and families from Girls Inc., Storyteller Children’s Center, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and the YMCA will have the chance to see family film favorites at The Granada.

General admission tickets are $10 (open seating), and reserved seating in the Loge is $20. Receive special discount pricing of 25 percent off with the purchase of 4 tickets or more ($7.50 each).

Visit ticketing.granadasb.org to purchase tickets for each movie or call The Granada Theatre box office at 805.899.2222.

Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, the 2016 Summer Film Series offers audiences an especially rare opportunity to see memorable favorites on the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art digital 4K rear-projection screen, featuring unsurpassed acoustics, appetizing concessions and the spectacular beauty of the historic Granada Theatre.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Granada Theater.