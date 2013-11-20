Granada Theatre to Ring in the Holidays with Three December Shows

As the holidays draw near, the Granada Theatre is gearing up for a festive season with three back-to-back performances in December, through its Granada Theatre Concert Series and Upstairs at the “G.” Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Philip Claypool and Dave Koz & Friends.

Experience the holiday magic of a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas produced by Chip Davis at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. This performance is part of The Granada Theatre Concert Series, and is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust and Lexus.

Mannheim Steamroller has toured the world over for 25 years and has become one of America’s favorite holiday traditions for audiences young and old. Grammy Award winner Davis has created a show that features beloved Christmas music along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in the awe-inspiring setting of The Granada Theatre.

Also part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series is the Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour, coming back to the Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Back by popular demand for the third straight year and celebrating its 16th anniversary, this uplifting and high-energy show is another one the whole family will love! Get into the holiday spirit as some of music’s biggest names jam on fresh, lively arrangements of holiday favorites, led by multi-Grammy nominee and saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz. Joining him this year are Japanese born pianist/composer/producer Keiko Matsui, world-renowned singer Oleta Adams and Jonathan Butler, who was the first black artist played on white stations in his native South Africa, and who has shared the stage with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Miles Davis.

In addition to experiencing an uplifting, high-energy show, fans of Koz have the opportunity to meet this remarkable musician before the show in the McCune Founder’s Room at 7 p.m. by purchasing the “Dave Koz VIP Experience.”

For only $50 in addition to the ticket price, guests have the opportunity to have their photograph taken with Koz and get his autograph.

He will also give a brief talk about his role as a global ambassador for the Starlight Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses and life-altering injuries.

Roger and Sarah Chrisman are proud to sponsor a special Upstairs at the “G” performance with country star Claypool at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., Claypool considers himself a “Southern” singer/songwriter. While he is adept at many musical genres, he concedes that the Mississippi Delta continues to run deepest throughout his musical influences.

With his first CD, Circus Leaving Town, Claypool garnered national critical acclaim, including USA Today’s Top 10 Country Album of 1995. He lived in Santa Barbara for a number of years, and has just returned from a year in Nashville with his new single release “Strong One.” With this new single, Claypool has again begun climbing the country music charts nationally.

For this extraordinary performance, Claypool will be joined by renowned Bay Area guitarist Jimmy Dillon, who has backed the best, trading licks with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, and performing alongside Sting, Joe Cocker, BB King and many others.

The Granada Theatre Concert Series, produced by the Granada Theatre/Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, features family-friendly shows to compliment the holiday season. Upstairs at the “G” performances are intimate concerts held in The Granada Theatre’s McCune Founder’s Room with popular contemporary artists.

Tickets are available for all of these remarkable performances through the Granada Theatre’s box office; click here to purchase online or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.