Granada Theatre to Welcome Guitarist Johannes Linstead for ‘Upstairs at The G!’

The Granada Theatre’s Upstairs at The G! series presents award-winning guitarist Johannes Linstead, who is sure to heat up the McCune Founders Room as he lets loose a fiesta of Afro-Cuban percussion and Spanish guitar.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, this latest Upstairs at The G! event will be an exotic escape to an exciting world of tropical sounds and passionate rhythms, featuring the sensual guitar from a multi-award winning instrumentalist.

Linstead’s group consists of congas, bongos, accordion, bass and Spanish guitars, with each band member lending his own unique charisma, creating a rare on-stage chemistry that moves audiences to their feet, clapping along with the music and occasionally shouting out “ole!” From being named “Guitarist of the Year,” to winning six “Best Album” awards, to four top-10 Billboard charting albums, Linstead has become recognized internationally as one of the best selling guitarists in the instrumental, Smooth Jazz and World Music genres.

The Granada Theatre’s Upstairs at the G! performances are part of a series of events presented at the Granada Theatre, offering a very special, more intimate seating format in the McCune Founder’s Room. Limited to 120 seats, Upstairs at the G! performances offer an up-close musical experience unlike anything else in Santa Barbara.

The ticket price is $40 and is available through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to purchase, or call the box office at 805.899.2222. This special performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, and made possible in part by Sarah and Roger Chrisman, who are pleased to welcome Johannes Linstead to the majestic Granada Theatre.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.