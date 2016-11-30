Granada Theatre Decks the Halls with ‘Tree at The G for Unity’

This holiday season, The Granada Theatre invites the community to “Tree at The G for Unity,” a festive and free event this Saturday and Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.

The Granada Theatre will open its lobby doors and welcome guests to come take their own holiday photos in front of the Granada’s majestic holiday tree, enjoy music, refreshments and support the Unity Shoppe’s annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

In the spirit of giving, The Granada Theatre is supporting the Unity Shoppe’s annual Toys for Tots drive, and from Dec. 1-10, guests can drop off unwrapped toys and/or nonperishable food at The Granada Theatre box office.

The Granada encourages guests attending the “Tree at the G” events Saturday and Dec. 10 to also bring items to help spread holiday cheer.

Additionally, this Saturday, in anticipation of the upcoming performance, A Merry-Achi Christmas (on Dec. 10), guests will enjoy live entertainment, Radio Bronco will broadcast live from noon to 2 p.m. and Mariachi San Marcos will give an exciting live performance from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t miss “Tree at the G for Unity” on Saturday and Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara. This event is free and open to the community.

Click here for more information about The Granada Theatre. To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.