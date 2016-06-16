Granada Theatre Video Workshop’s Emily Hay Wins Coveted Student Film Festival Awards

The Granada Theatre is pleased to announce that Emily Hay, a student in The Granada Theatre Video Workshop, and her short film, “Beauty Reboot: Finding Beauty in the Cancer Journey,” have won top honors from both the Santa Barbara Student Media Festival and the 50th Annual California Student Media Festival.

“We are incredibly proud of Emily, and the compelling film she worked so hard on,” shared Jennie Reinish, program director for the Granada Theatre Video Workshop. “Her work is exceptional, and it’s exciting to see her being recognized for this film.”

“Beauty Reboot: Finding Beauty in the Cancer Journey” is a short documentary that Emily co-created to show how beautiful women are, no matter what. Whether a woman is going through the journey of cancer or any other incredibly difficult time, beauty is the light that shines from within her.

The scars are beautiful, the journey is beautiful — bald is beautiful.

“Beauty Reboot” was awarded Best Storytelling by the California Student Media Festival, which is produced in partnership with PBS SoCal, and Best Documentary by the Santa Barbara Student Media Festival. It was filmed in August 2015 with additional filming in December 2015, and took six months to edit.

Emily is a 16 year-old Junior at Santa Barbara High School, enrolled in the MAD Academy. She has been a part of The Granada Theatre Video Workshop since her freshman year.

For those future filmmakers interested in entering the movie-making world, The Granada Theatre Video Workshop offers an amazing opportunity to gain hands-on experience with filming and editing.

The Granada Theatre Video Workshop is a program of the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. The program provides students, ages 13 through senior year in high school, the opportunity to meet and learn from many respected film and video industry professionals, while gaining valuable hands-on experience with both filming and editing.

Students learn essential camera and video editing skills including technical filming, storytelling, interview techniques, teamwork and more. Students can also earn community service hours, by creating video projects for local nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the program, contact Jennie Reinish, [email protected].

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.