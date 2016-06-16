Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:12 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Video Workshop’s Emily Hay Wins Coveted Student Film Festival Awards

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | June 16, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.
Emily Hay Click to view larger
Emily Hay (Courtesy photo)

The Granada Theatre is pleased to announce that Emily Hay, a student in The Granada Theatre Video Workshop, and her short film, “Beauty Reboot: Finding Beauty in the Cancer Journey,” have won top honors from both the Santa Barbara Student Media Festival and the 50th Annual California Student Media Festival.

“We are incredibly proud of Emily, and the compelling film she worked so hard on,” shared Jennie Reinish, program director for the Granada Theatre Video Workshop. “Her work is exceptional, and it’s exciting to see her being recognized for this film.” 

“Beauty Reboot: Finding Beauty in the Cancer Journey” is a short documentary that Emily co-created to show how beautiful women are, no matter what. Whether a woman is going through the journey of cancer or any other incredibly difficult time, beauty is the light that shines from within her.

The scars are beautiful, the journey is beautiful — bald is beautiful.

“Beauty Reboot” was awarded Best Storytelling by the California Student Media Festival, which is produced in partnership with PBS SoCal, and Best Documentary by the Santa Barbara Student Media Festival. It was filmed in August 2015 with additional filming in December 2015, and took six months to edit.

Emily is a 16 year-old Junior at Santa Barbara High School, enrolled in the MAD Academy. She has been a part of The Granada Theatre Video Workshop since her freshman year.

For those future filmmakers interested in entering the movie-making world, The Granada Theatre Video Workshop offers an amazing opportunity to gain hands-on experience with filming and editing.

The Granada Theatre Video Workshop is a program of the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. The program provides students, ages 13 through senior year in high school, the opportunity to meet and learn from many respected film and video industry professionals, while gaining valuable hands-on experience with both filming and editing.  

Students learn essential camera and video editing skills including technical filming, storytelling, interview techniques, teamwork and more. Students can also earn community service hours, by creating video projects for local nonprofit organizations. 

For more information about the program, contact Jennie Reinish, [email protected].

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 