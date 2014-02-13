Saddle Up with Riders in the Sky at Granada Theatre

Santa Barbara audiences, get ready to saddle up! By critical acclaim, the Riders in the Sky stand “hats and shoulders” above the rest of the purveyors of comedy and western entertainment, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, the musicians behind the beloved Toy Story’s “Woody’s Round-Up” will perform at the Granada Theatre.

For more than 30 years, the Riders in the Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the genre. And while remaining true to the integrity of western music, Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey the CowPolka King have together become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out western wit, and all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way!”

As a classic cowboy quartet, the trail has led Riders in the Sky to heights they could have never predicted. Riders have chalked up more than 6,00 concert appearances in all 60 states and 10 countries, appearing in venues everywhere from the Nashville National Guard Armory to Carnegie Hall, and from county fairs to the Hollywood Bowl.

Their cowboy charisma and comedic flair made them naturals for TV, and landed Riders in the Sky their own weekly show on TNN as well as a Saturday morning series on CBS. They have been guests on countless TV specials, documentaries and variety shows, appearing with everyone from Barney to Penn & Teller. Their animated likenesses have shared the screen with Daffy Duck on the Cartoon Network and the Disney Channel’s Stanley.

If you consider their compositional credits, one might call them “Writers in the Sky!” In addition to penning award-winning songs for their own albums, they wrote the score for Pixar Animation’s 2002 Academy Award-winning short For the Birds. They composed the theme song for the Internet cartoon show Thomas Timberwolf by renowned Bugs Bunny creator Chuck Jones.

The animated character that history will most certainly link to Riders in the Sky is the loveable cowboy Woody, as Riders performed “Woody’s Round Up” in Toy Story 2, with the album of the same name garnering Riders their first Grammy Award in 2001 for Best Musical Album for Children. Two years later, Riders roped their second Grammy in the same category, for Monsters Inc. — Scream Factory Favorites, the companion CD to Pixar’s award-winning movie.

Riders in the Sky’s music and comedy delights cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and from all walks of life. Their performance at the Granada Theatre is sure to appeal to Santa Barbara families, young and old, so get ready for an evening of true western comedy and music.

Tickets range in price from $28 to $45, and are available through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to purchase online, or call the box office at 805.899.2222.



— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.