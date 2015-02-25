Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Granada’s ‘Upstairs at the G!’ to Welcome Return of Country Music Star Philip Claypool

By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | February 25, 2015 | 7:24 a.m.

The Granada Theatre’s “Upstairs at the G!” series is pleased to welcome the return of Nashville recording artist Philip Claypool to the McCune Founders Room at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Claypool
Philip Claypool

Fresh on the heels of his latest country album Come On Back Home, Claypool will be sharing the spotlight with Paraguayan born and Bay Area music legend Carlos Reyes, whose prowess on the violin and harp has received worldwide acclaim.

Claypool and Reyes meld their versatile talents that covers many genres, all the while creating a sound uniquely their own. The evening promises to deliver classic Claypool original songs and vocals alongside Carlos Reyes’ masterful instrumentals.

Claypool lived in Santa Barbara for a number of years, and has returned from Nashville with his new single release “Strong One.” With this new single, Claypool has again begun climbing the country music charts nationally.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., Claypool considers himself a “Southern” singer/songwriter. While he is adept at many musical genres, he concedes that the Mississippi Delta continues to run deepest throughout his musical influences.

With his first CD, Circus Leaving Town, Claypool garnered national critical acclaim, including USA Today’s Top 10 Country Album of 1995.

This special performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, and sponsored by Sarah and Roger Chrisman.

“Upstairs at the G!” performances are part of a special concert series held in the McCune Founder’s Room with popular contemporary artists in an intimate setting limited to 120 seats, offering an up-close musical experience unlike anything else in Santa Barbara.

Ticket price is $53 and is available through the Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 