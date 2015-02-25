Granada’s ‘Upstairs at the G!’ to Welcome Return of Country Music Star Philip Claypool

The Granada Theatre’s “Upstairs at the G!” series is pleased to welcome the return of Nashville recording artist Philip Claypool to the McCune Founders Room at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Fresh on the heels of his latest country album Come On Back Home, Claypool will be sharing the spotlight with Paraguayan born and Bay Area music legend Carlos Reyes, whose prowess on the violin and harp has received worldwide acclaim.

Claypool and Reyes meld their versatile talents that covers many genres, all the while creating a sound uniquely their own. The evening promises to deliver classic Claypool original songs and vocals alongside Carlos Reyes’ masterful instrumentals.

Claypool lived in Santa Barbara for a number of years, and has returned from Nashville with his new single release “Strong One.” With this new single, Claypool has again begun climbing the country music charts nationally.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., Claypool considers himself a “Southern” singer/songwriter. While he is adept at many musical genres, he concedes that the Mississippi Delta continues to run deepest throughout his musical influences.

With his first CD, Circus Leaving Town, Claypool garnered national critical acclaim, including USA Today’s Top 10 Country Album of 1995.

This special performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, and sponsored by Sarah and Roger Chrisman.

“Upstairs at the G!” performances are part of a special concert series held in the McCune Founder’s Room with popular contemporary artists in an intimate setting limited to 120 seats, offering an up-close musical experience unlike anything else in Santa Barbara.

Ticket price is $53 and is available through the Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.