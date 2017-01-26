Granada to Screen ‘42’ — Jackie Robinson Story

In honor of Black History Month and in partnership with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement will present the film 42, the story of Jackie Robinson, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

Part of the film series, Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin, 42 follows the racial integration of major league baseball by Jackie Robinson, from his signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1945 to his historic 1947 rookie season when he broke the color barrier and became the first professional African American player in Major League Baseball.

In 42, screenwriter and director Brian Helgeland brings the racial struggle of the major league baseball field to the big screen through the journey of professional player Robinson.

The film tells the story of Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers General Manager Wesley Branch Rickey, both guided by Christian beliefs and Methodist principles and both leaders in the struggle to racially integrate Major League Baseball.

Facing unabashed racism from every side, Robinson was forced to demonstrate tremendous courage and restraint by not reacting in kind, knowing any incident could destroy the hope of equality.

Instead, Robinson, with support from Rickey, let his talent on the field do the talking, ultimately winning over fans and his teammates, silencing his critics, and paving the way for others to follow.

MLKSB’s mission is to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups in the Santa Barbara community and the surrounding areas, to sponsor programs and events which exemplify the teachings of Dr. King, and to observe and celebrate the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday each January.

Moviegoers can join Conklin (former Santa Barbara mayor, film critic and series curator) for a discussion with representatives from MLKSB, just before 42 is shown.

Drawn from the syndicated film series Cinema In Focus, Movies That Matter combines film with audience conversations and Q&A discussions. The films offer lessons in forgiveness, loving others, and loving ourselves.

Tickets range from $10-$20, and are available through the Granada box offic, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change. For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.