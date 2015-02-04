Grand Jury Backs Elings Park Foundation’s Takeover of Santa Barbara Tennis Courts

The City of Santa Barbara did not err when it turned the Las Positas municipal tennis facility over to the Elings Park Foundation nonprofit, according to a recent Santa Barbara County Grand Jury ruling.

Members of the jury found proper documentation to support the city’s decision in 2010 to enter into a lease with the foundation to maintain the six well-worn tennis courts on the north end of Elings Park at 1298 Las Positas Road.

The nonprofit foundation raises money to maintain Elings Park, relying solely on donations and park revenues.

A complaint alleging an unlawful transfer of property — including a lack of public access to the facility because of rate increases and failure to perform deterred maintenance — prompted the investigation, the results of which were released this week.

“We’re delighted that they drew the conclusion that they did, but we’re not surprised,” said Mike Nelson, executive director of the Elings Park Foundation.

He attributed the complaint to a group of disgruntled former tennis players who objected to the fee hikes put in place in 2012 to fund needed infrastructure improvements.

The city used to charge $150 a year for unlimited tennis access. With 150 members, that equated to an individual cost of about $2.88 per week, and a total of $22,500 a year in revenues, according to the foundation.

The foundation now rents the space, an old landfill, from the city for $1 a year, increasing fees for unlimited tennis play to $25 a month for seniors and $41 a month for adults. Day passes are $8 — the same as the city — and kids are never turned away.

“Daily prices for use of the courts are similar to or less than other city municipal tennis facilities,” the grand jury ruling states. “There are typically at least two courts open for drop-in public access. The maintenance issues are being addressed.”

Despite the fees, Nelson said the number of tennis players has grown by nearly 30 percent.

Total membership fell to somewhere around 45 — a number Nelson said the nonprofit hopes to grow.

“During the past two years, we’ve experienced significant increases in (daily) visitation,” he said. “And in terms of total players, we went from 8,607 players in 2013 to 11,080 in 2014. We’re optimistic that things will continue to improve.”

The foundation is continuing to address maintenance issues, having inherited the task of funding more than $1 million in capital improvement costs.

The $100,000 raised in 2014 has gone toward replacing all fencing, painting light posts and soon for repaving the courts, Nelson said.

Designs to replace the existing tennis center were still being considered by city planners this week, he said. Once approved, the foundation can begin fundraising in earnest.

“It’s not primarily a facility where people just drop in and play,” Nelson said, speaking to public access. “In the meantime, we’re making these improvements because we think it’s important to show there is growth at the Las Positas tennis center.”

