Grand Jury Had Raised Safety Concerns About Intersection, Site of Fatal Crash

A report five years ago cited impaired visibility and the need for a four-way stop, which had been part of the original design plans

The intersection at the southern edge of Santa Maria where a woman was killed in a crash Thursday has drawn concerns about safety, including from the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury five years ago.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Skyway Drive, where a car and a work truck collided. The impact sent both vehicles into vegetation south of Union Valley Parkway.

The woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the work truck were not injured.

The name of the woman killed in the crash had not been released as of Friday afternoon.

The accident remains under investigation, and Santa Maria police said neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a factor. Instead, they suspect some type of traffic infraction led to the fatal crash.

The 2013-14 grand jury released a report raising concerns about the intersection after investigating a complaint about impaired visibility. Northbound and southbound drivers have stop signs. Traffic along Union Valley Parkway does not.

“The original plans for this intersection specified a four-way stop, which was eliminated during the subsequent planning process,” the panel said in its report. “The jury recommends the installation of a four-way stop and intersection warning signs on Union Valley Parkway.”

The panel’s report contended that motorists traveling north on California Boulevard encounter “unsafe conditions” at the intersection.

“Due to the setback of the crosswalk and stop sign, motorists must slowly proceed into the intersection to observe cross traffic,” the report said.

To the west, or northbound driver’s left, sit an 8-foot sound wall, landscaping and a sidewalk along with a dip in the road that can help hinder seeing oncoming traffic.

Grand jurors also said the 45 mph speed limit “might not be appropriate for this intersection, in its current configuration.”

On Friday afternoon, drivers paused at the stop sign and rolled into the crosswalk to increase their view of oncoming traffic, with at least one near-miss crash after a sedan pulled out and caused an eastbound pickup truck to swerve to avoid a collision.

In a response to the grand jury five years ago, the city said it would not install a four-way stop at the intersection, claiming it was “not warranted” after traffic studies were conducted and an analysis of the 12-month accident history.

“The criteria of minimum correctable accidents and minimum traffic volumes with delay were not met for a four-way stop,” the city response stated. “Only one collision has occurred in the past 12 months, and minor roadway vehicular delay does not exceed 30 seconds.”

The city response also noted that the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and other sources believe that “unwarranted stop signs create problems both at the intersection and along the roadway.”

The unwarranted stop signs encourage motorists to drive faster between intersecitions, encourage more traffic law violations, lead drivers to use other routes and increase the chance that a driver will disregard other vehicle and pedestrian traffic, leading to more crashes.

Union Valley Parkway is deemed a primary arterial and was designed with minimal traffic impediments, according to the city response.

“With increased traffic volumes, limited traffic collisions and four-way stop sign application criteria and signal warrants not being met, the greatest benefit to the community is to maintain the existing stop control features,” the city response stated. “Additional stop controls would create delay for the majority of the motoring public and could increase the number and severity of accidents at the intersection of UVP and California Boulevard.

“Staff will continue to monitor this location to determine if any relevant changes have occurred that would result in the need to re-evaluate the four-way stop application or signal warrants.”

City of Santa Maria officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday about whether the intersection has been reassessed.

