Grand Jury Report Criticizes Lompoc School District, Board Member for Conflict of Interest

An investigation of the Lompoc Unified School District found several deficiencies, some linked to a board member and his wife who works as the special education director, according to a civilian watchdog group.

The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury recently issued a report, Problems on the Board, that makes seven findings and 10 recommendations about improvements after citing multiple deficiencies.

Those include conflicts of interest, financial irregularities, inadequate and unenforced internal financial controls, hostile work environment and other unethical behavior.

While noting specific circumstances involving a board member and his spouse, the grand jury faulted the five-member elected board overall.

“The 2015-2016 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury’s investigation of the Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) and its Board of Education (Board) found that, by permitting both the appearance of a conflict of interest and an ongoing hostile work environment to exist, the board has failed in its self-proclaimed mission ‘to provide leadership and citizen oversight of the district.’

“Additionally, the board has not provided adequate oversight of its financial responsibilities,” the report said.

The panel noted that board member Bill Christen voted for raises that benefited his wife, Tina Christen, the district’s special education director.

Christen was elected to the board in the fall 2012, five months after his spouse was hired as the director of special education.

The Government Code spells out that a school board member whose spouse is employed by the district has a prohibited financial interest in any board contract that affects the spouse’s financial interest, unless the spouse was employed by the district for at least one year before the member joined the board.

The Government Code “provides that an official who willfully violates, or aids or abets in a violation of GC § 1090 is punishable by a fine or imprisonment, ‘and is forever disqualified from holding any office in this state.’”

Christen declined to meet with the panel, the report said.

“Through his attorney, Mr. Christen has denied breaking any conflict of interest laws, and has pointed out that those laws are ‘complex,’ with ‘many exceptions,’” the report said.

The panel noted its role is not to rule whether Christen violated those laws. Instead that job falls to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, the panel said.

The board — minus Christen — dealt with the alleged conflict of interest matter earlier this year, meeting in closed session and then announcing the couple would repay $26,000 gained in the salary hikes.

The panel also cited financial irregularities and a lack of international financial controls.

“Some witnesses expressed concern that, since Mr. Christen became a member of the board, the department where his wife is the director—the Special Education Department (SED) received favoritism,” the report says.

Allocations to the department increased more than 85 percent in the first year after Christen joined the board.

“The Jury also found that the SED Director submitted invoices for payment of over $283,000 for books without any preapproval of the expenditures by the board,” the panel says.

Observations included in an external audit cited bypassing budgetary controls as a concern.

“The Jury also found a lack of oversight in LUSD’s payment of travel expenses,” the panel says, again mentioning the Christens.

District policy requires that “if an employee stays with a spouse, the reimbursement is linked to one-half of the double room rate.”

“Yet the district pre-paid the full double room rate when the SED director traveled to New Orleans for an SED conference accompanied by her husband, a board member, for a board-approved conference,” the report said.

“The LUSD should have paid for only half of the hotel bill,” the report said, adding that no internal controls exist for the district to collect pre-paid expenses from their employees.

Grand jurors also recommended LUSD “obtain an independent, specific audit of General Fund expenditures to clarify the use of public funds.”

The Lompoc school board must respond to the findings and recommendations within 90 days.

