Grand Jury Seeks Volunteer Watchdogs

The Superior Court is seeking volunteers for the 2017-18 Civil Grand Jury, Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel E. Parker has announced.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, you must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

The principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and the preparation of reports on related matters.

Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one-year running July 1 through June 30, and usually involves about 25 hours per week.

There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is a big sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

Applications for the 2017-18 Grand Jury can be obtained from the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 882-4530 or Santa Maria at 614-6464, or downloaded from the court’s website at www.sbcourts.org.

Applications should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 no later than Friday May 5. The new Grand Jury will begin on July 1 and serve through June 30, 2018.

Questions should be directed to Ramon Armenta in South County, 882-4530 or Clarence Harlow in North County at 614-6464.

— Darrel E. Parker for the Superior Court.