Grand Old Flag Starring Again at Lobero Theatre

Thanks to a specially-engineered rigging system, the Lobero Theatre Foundation again will display a majestic 40-foot-by-60-foot American flag on the back of the Lobero Theatre’s flyspace — one of downtown’s most visible facades.

Flag Day is celebrated this year on Thursday, June 14, beginning a week of National Flag Week.

When one is facing the ocean, the flag is viewable from Carrillo Street and higher.

The Lobero is asking community members to share their photos with the flag on social media by tagging @LoberoTheatre on

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, or including the hashtag: #LovetheLobero.

Tickets are on sale for numerous events at the Lobero Box Office, online at Lobero.org or by calling 805-963-0761, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays.

Complete calendar listings are at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.