Grand Opening Slated for Ventura Community Bank’s Downtown Location

Ventura Community Bank, a division of Ojai Community Bank, has announced that its move to downtown Ventura is planned for April 11, 2016.

The new office, located at the corner of California and Santa Clara Streets, provides the bank higher visibility and improved access to local businesses along with greater convenience for customers.

“We’re a hometown bank with deep roots in the community,” said George Tabata, V.P./commercial lending officer at Ventura Community Bank. “We understand our community’s history, and that opens the door to unique insights for our customers that are important to our local decision-making. We invest in the future of Ventura through local lending which has brought outstanding results.”



“The new location will create more opportunities for partnership in the downtown hub. We’ll provide the same high standard of customer service and personal attention that we’ve become known for,” said Dave Brubaker, the bank’s president and CEO. “Our customers are the cornerstone of our success, and this change is just one way for us to show our interest in our community’s future growth and continued expansion.”

The bank’s new location offers easy access to the freeway and is conveniently situated in the historic and cultural heart of downtown Ventura with shops, restaurants and businesses nearby, and it’s staff is enthusiastic about joining in the growing development and vitalization of the downtown area.

Ventura Community Bank’s new address will be 89 S California Street, Suite 100 in Ventura. Customer parking at the new location will be available at the rear of the building and on the street.

— Barbara Brown of BBM&D Strategic Branding represents Ventura Community Bank.