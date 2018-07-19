Community Invited to Grand Reopening of Santa Maria’s Buena Vista Park

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites the community to celebrate the Rededication and Grand Reopening of Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.

The celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 11 and will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a family-friendly festival and resource fair from noon to 2 p.m.

Free food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

Buena Vista Park is the city’s first community park, dedicated in 1906 with the help of the Ladies Literary Society, now known as the Minerva Club. The park was last renovated in 1994 with modest improvements only to keep the park functional for the neighborhood.

The current renovations began in September 2016 and have focused on a modern design while honoring the park’s historical significance. The new design incorporates gardens, trees, grassy play areas, basketball courts, walkways, a grand entrance and a space for community events, making it a desirable destination for the whole community.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951, Ext. 2260.

— Dennis Smitherman represents the City of Santa Maria.