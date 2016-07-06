Granda Theatre Concert Series to Get Underway With Performance by Boz Scaggs

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the 2016-17 Granada Theatre Concert Series, a live performance series featuring renowned popular entertainers, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

This season, guests can look forward to an outstanding lineup of performances at the theater — from a blues-rock legend and a Grammy Award-winning trumpeter to a remarkable a cappella group and so many more.

“We’re proud to continue our effort to bring the finest entertainers to Santa Barbara,” said Craig Springer, president of the SBCPA and Chrisman Executive Director of The Granada Theatre. “This highly anticipated season will be one to remember, bringing exciting world-class talent to The Granada Theatre’s stage.”

2016-17 Granada Theatre Concert Series

Boz Scaggs — Tuesday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

“I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music, more than ever,” Boz Scaggs says about his spellbinding new album, A Fool to Care. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it.”

Fans who have followed Scaggs’ remarkable career dating back to the late ’60s with the Steve Miller Band; his solo triumphs with such classic albums as Silk Degrees (1976) and Middle Man (1980); and the splendid assurance of late-period high points like Some Change (1994) and Dig (2001), will instantly recognize Scaggs’ characteristically deft touch as a singer.

His soul is effortless and deeply felt, never making a show of itself, but unmistakably evident in every lyric he delivers.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.

2016 marks the 23rd anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene.

Since it’s formation in the early ’90s in Ventura, the band has toured virtually nonstop — performing on average over 150 shows a year — and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date.

Early on, during the band’s legendary residency at The Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing.

Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduces the genre to a new generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.

A dance floor immediately in front of the stage will be available for this performance for any audience members to enjoy.

Chris Botti — Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed album, When I Fall In Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist.

His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music, and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four No. 1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards.

Botti’s latest album, Impressions, won the Grammy for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.

Vocalosity — Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

Vocalosity is the all-new live concert event from the creative mind of artistic producer Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, The Sing-Off) that takes a cappella to a whole new level. The Granada Theatre is thrilled to host Vocalosity’s West Coast premiere!

Featuring the show’s original Broadway cast and a fast-paced production of 12 dynamic voices singing some of today’s chart-topping hits in brand-new arrangements, Vocalosity is a performance not to be missed.

No genre of music is off limits in the world of a cappella, and Vocalosity will explore them all — from 10th-century Gregorian chant and classic choral to barber shop quartet and bouncing doo-wop all the way to The Beatles and Bruno Mars.

Combine that with movement and choreography from Seán Curran (an original cast member of STOMP) and you have an exhilarating evening of song unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard live on stage.

Vienna Boys Choir: “Christmas in Vienna” — Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

No group of child musicians has won more renown than the incomparable Wiener Sängerknaben, founded by Emperor Maximilian I in 1498.

Six centuries later, the famed Vienna Boys Choir continues to delight music-lovers across the globe with its purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire encompassing Austrian folk songs and waltzes, classical masterpieces, medieval chant and popular music.

Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández — Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández presents “A Merry-achi Christmas” at The Granada Theatre in a colorful and traditional Mexican holiday celebration full of seasonal songs and festive merriment.

Headlining the exciting extravaganza is the twice-Grammy-nominated Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

Joining them on stage is America’s first all-female Grammy-nominated mariachi group, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. This program will be conducted in Spanish.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday celebration for over 25 years.

Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

The spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller. Don’t miss this ultimate holiday tradition from the No. 1 Christmas music artist in history!

Tickets are available for all The Granada Theatre Concert Series through The Granada Theatre’s box office, by calling 805.899.2222 or visiting granadasb.org.

Additional performances to be announced; please stay tuned for details.

For information about sponsorship opportunities for these incredible upcoming performances, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.