Grandparents Give $2 Million to Dunn School for Scholarships

By Jessie Brumfiel for Dunn School | May 9, 2014 | 11:58 a.m.

Dunn School, a private school for grades 6 through 12, has received the largest gift in the school’s 57-year history.

The $2 million gift from Barry and Wendy Rowland, grandparents of alumni Kelsey (class of 2006) and Sara (class of 2009) Sullivan of the Santa Ynez Valley, will fund scholarships for Dunn students from Africa who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and leadership potential.

“We feel very, very strongly about the importance of education in the world today,” Wendy Rowland said as she visited Dunn’s campus earlier this week. “Our granddaughter Kelsey gave us a PowerPoint on students from Africa while she was still in college. We decided we’d be very happy to support their education here at Dunn.”

“The Rowland and Sullivan families inspire us with their generosity,” Dunn Head of School Mike Beck said. “What better model for living could we offer to our students? They have a passion for helping deserving students through education, and they live extraordinarily interesting, enriching lives.”

Dunn maintains a generous financial aid program that awards highly-qualified students with financial grants to attend Dunn. Most financial aid supports students from the local Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley communities. The Rowlands’ gift specifically will provide financial aid for students from African nations.

Dunn is a college-prep private school for grades 6 through 12 located just 30 minutes north of Santa Barbara. As both a boarding and day school, Dunn forms a strong community — a small school where teachers know every student's name. Dunn offers rigorous academics, superb fine arts programming, and competitive team sports. It all adds up to a spectacular environment in which to discover your passions, form enduring friendships and become incredibly well-prepared for college.

Click here for more information.

— Jessie Brumfiel is the director of college counseling for Dunn School.

