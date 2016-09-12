Granite Peak Partners Expands Real Estate Advisory Services

Granite Peak Partners has announced that it is expanding its real estate advisory services. As part of the expansion, Granite Peak now offers generational transition planning and execution of wealth maximizing solutions for high-net-worth families, foundations, trusts and California Agriculture.

“We are excited to add this unique strategic planning service to assist the growing need of families transitioning their real estate holdings to the next generation,” says Pierre Tada, Granite Peak Partners’ founding principal.

Founded in 2003, the firm currently advises on $2 billion in real estate assets and delivers a full range of real estate services including 1031 exchanges; dispositions; acquisitions; financing; asset, portfolio and project management; and development.

Overseeing real estate portfolio management and strategic planning are Granite Peak management team members Pierre Tada, Steven Hughes and Jim Slaught, a new team member from Investec Management Corporation.

Slaught, Granite Peak’s new director of asset management, has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience, developing and managing properties as well as advising clients in acquisitions, dispositions, development, asset management and tenant relations.

Combined, the Granite Peak principals have over 100 years of professional experience in real estate investments, advisory services and transactions.

To learn more about Granite Peak Partners and its services, contact Tada at 805.259.3035 or [email protected] or visit www.GranitePeakPartners.com.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Granite Peak Partners.