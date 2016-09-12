Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Granite Peak Partners Expands Real Estate Advisory Services

By Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for Granite Peak Partners | September 12, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Granite Peak Partners has announced that it is expanding its real estate advisory services. As part of the expansion, Granite Peak now offers generational transition planning and execution of wealth maximizing solutions for high-net-worth families, foundations, trusts and California Agriculture.

“We are excited to add this unique strategic planning service to assist the growing need of families transitioning their real estate holdings to the next generation,” says Pierre Tada, Granite Peak Partners’ founding principal.

Founded in 2003, the firm currently advises on $2 billion in real estate assets and delivers a full range of real estate services including 1031 exchanges; dispositions; acquisitions; financing; asset, portfolio and project management; and development.

Overseeing real estate portfolio management and strategic planning are Granite Peak management team members Pierre Tada, Steven Hughes and Jim Slaught, a new team member from Investec Management Corporation.

Slaught, Granite Peak’s new director of asset management, has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience, developing and managing properties as well as advising clients in acquisitions, dispositions, development, asset management and tenant relations.

Combined, the Granite Peak principals have over 100 years of professional experience in real estate investments, advisory services and transactions.

To learn more about Granite Peak Partners and its services, contact Tada at 805.259.3035 or [email protected] or visit www.GranitePeakPartners.com.

Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Granite Peak Partners.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 