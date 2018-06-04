Grant Allows Natural History Museum to Update AV Equipment

With a grant of $92,500 awarded by the Edwin L. Wiegand Trust, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is replacing and updating the audio visual equipment in Fleischmann Auditorium.

Improvements include replacing the digital projector, upgrading the audio system, rack and speakers, replacing the screen, and adding sound baffles to the ceiling.

The project is underway and the new equipment will be operational for the museum’s Mission Creek Gala on May 5.

Historically, Fleischmann Auditorium has been the center of museum activity. Each year it hosts 15-20 lectures, plus special events, dinners and public gatherings.

Some 15 times a year, the auditorium is booked by community organizations, and it has become a popular venue for private events such as wedding receptions.

The auditorium also serves as a site for science-based traveling exhibits such as this summer’s National Geographic 50 Greatest Photographs opening May 26.

The museum continues to pursue its Centennial Campaign, a $20 million endeavor to fund exhibit renovations and essential museum infrastructure and site improvements.

The museum’s Centennial Campaign is allowing the museum to upgrade its aging facilities in ways that will vastly improve the visitor experience.

For more about the Centennial Campaign, visit http://campaign.sbnature.org/ or contact Luke Swetland, president/CEO, 682-4711 ext. 102.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.