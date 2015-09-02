Grant Applications from Youth-Led Organizations Accepted by YMC through Oct .16

Advice

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Youth Making Change (YMC) program is a year-long, teen-led grant-making program that provides young people with the opportunity to engage directly in grant-making.

Youth ages 13 to 19 are recruited annually to join the YMC boards. One in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara, YMC boards conduct a grant cycle and distributes a total of $30,000 in grants to youth-led projects that address issues and challenges directly affecting young people in Santa Barbara County.

The Youth Making Change grant application is available now for download in English and Spanish from the Fund for Santa Barbara website or by visiting the Fund offices, located at 120 East Jones Street - Suite 120, Santa Maria, CA 93454, and 26 West Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Basic guidelines include the following:

» Be led by youth ages 12 to 24

» Provide a benefit to teens in the community

» Attempt to fix a problem affecting youth by providing a solution

» Be located in Santa Barbara County

» Have a sponsoring organization such as a school or community-based group.

See the application for a complete list of project requirements.

Groups can apply for up to $3,000 for their youth-led project.

Interested groups are encouraged to attend a YMC grant-writing workshop.

The first workshop will be held in Santa Barbara Thursday, Sep. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Orfalea Downtown Center, 1221 Chapala Street.​ A second workshop will follow in Santa Maria Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Room, 705 S. McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to Regional Program Manager Cristina González at 805.922.1707 x200 or [email protected].

Applications for funding must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2015.

The Fund For Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environment and political change in Santa Barbara County.

Since its inception in 1980, The fund has awarded over $5 million to more than 900 projects throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Cristina González represents Fund for Santa Barbara’s Youth Making Change.