Posted on June 25, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

Grant Ignatus Giocalone of Fresno and Santa Maria

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Grant Ignatus Giocalone, a resident of Santa Maria and Fresno, California, passed away June 18, 2017. He was 58.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens in Santa Maria.

 

