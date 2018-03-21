Grant Promotes Youth Work Toward Better Mental Health

Fund for Santa Barbara Supports Youth for Better Mental Health Youth Wellness Connection Receives Grant for High School Wellness Campaign

The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded a grant to the Youth Wellness Connection (YWC), a youth effort for better mental health sponsored by the Mental Wellness Center.

The grant received from the Fund for Santa Barbara's Youth Making Change Board is supporting the YWC end-of-the-year campaigns focused on reducing stigma around mental health, knowing the signs of emotional distress, and speaking out against sexual assault while promoting everyday consent.

Alexandria Marx and Emily Steidl, co-founders of the YWC Club at San Marcos High School and members of the YWC Council, wrote and presented the request to the Fund for Santa Barbara.

YWC has clubs at Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools on the South Coast that are modeled after the Santa Barbara City College’s Wellness Connection.

The clubs are united through the YWC Council created by Rachael Steidl.

The council is a Mental Wellness Center program that brings local high school students together monthly to develop leadership skills, give them more in-depth mental health education and training, and provide them support in planning campus campaigns.

Club ambassadors are upstanders who raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental health by promoting self-care and kindness through connection, prevention, education, and outreach activities.

YWC clubs conduct monthly wellness campaigns and events on campus in collaboration with other clubs and campus resources. For more information, visit https://wcclubs.org/.

Student applications for the YWC Council for the 2018-19 school year are currently being accepted. Interested students may contact [email protected] for information.

The Mental Wellness Center offers practical mental health services across the spectrum to residents of Santa Barbara County, often at no charge and in English and Spanish.

For more about the Mental Wellness Center or about mental health first aid, call 884-8440, visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org, or email a request to [email protected]

The Fund for Santa Barbara was established in 1980 to support grassroots organizations working for societal and environmental change in Santa Barbara County. More information is at https://www.fundforsantabarbara.org/.

— Barbara Schreibke for The Fund for Santa Barbara.