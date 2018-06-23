Grant Recipients Open Doors to Visitors from Women’s Fund

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara will host the Site Visit Kick-Off, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at The Fess Parker. The annual event, now in its 13th year, features progress reports from the local nonprofits that received $485,000 in Women’s Fund grants this past spring.

Grantees will describe to Women’s Fund members and their guests the impact the grants have had on their organization and their clients.

The eight 2016-17 grantees are: Accelerated Reader Program, AHA!–Attitude. Harmony. Achievement, Casa Pacifica, Channel Island YMCA – Noah’s Anchorage, PEAC–Program for Effective Access to College, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, St. Vincent’s, and Domestic Violence Solutions.

After the Sept. 26 Kick-Off, Women’s Fund members and guests will have the opportunity to visit the 2016-17 grantees to see first-hand how Women’s Fund grants are changing lives. These visits will be available on a first-come basis between October and early December.

Donating some $6.1 million to the community since 2004, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is a volunteer-driven collective donor group that enables women to combine charitable dollars into significant grants focused on critical needs of women, children and families in south Santa Barbara County.

The Women’s Fund has grown from 68 members in 2004 to nearly 750 in 2017.

For more information, visit the Women’s Fund website www.womensfundsb.org.

— Leslie Dinaberg for Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.