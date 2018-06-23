Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Grant Recipients Open Doors to Visitors from Women’s Fund

By Leslie Dinaberg for Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara | August 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara will host the Site Visit Kick-Off, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at The Fess Parker. The annual event, now in its 13th year, features progress reports from the local nonprofits that received $485,000 in Women’s Fund grants this past spring.

Grantees will describe to Women’s Fund members and their guests the impact the grants have had on their organization and their clients.

The eight 2016-17 grantees are: Accelerated Reader Program, AHA!–Attitude. Harmony. Achievement, Casa Pacifica, Channel Island YMCA – Noah’s Anchorage, PEAC–Program for Effective Access to College, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, St. Vincent’s, and Domestic Violence Solutions.

After the Sept. 26 Kick-Off, Women’s Fund members and guests will have the opportunity to visit the 2016-17 grantees to see first-hand how Women’s Fund grants are changing lives. These visits will be available on a first-come basis between October and early December.

Donating some $6.1 million to the community since 2004, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is a volunteer-driven collective donor group that enables women to combine charitable dollars into significant grants focused on critical needs of women, children and families in south Santa Barbara County.

The Women’s Fund has grown from 68 members in 2004 to nearly 750 in 2017.

For more information, visit the Women’s Fund website www.womensfundsb.org.

— Leslie Dinaberg for Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 