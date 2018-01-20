Grant to Help EDC Unclog Pipeline of Information During Disasters

In 2015, after 140,000 gallons of heavy crude oil from the Plains All American Pipeline spill struck Santa Barbara County beaches, there was a bottleneck preventing people who wanted to volunteer and stopping county residents from learning about and participating in the recovery efforts, said the Environmental Defense Center (EDC).

This yet-unsolved challenge is the focus of a project of the EDC, which has just received a $7,300 grant from the Fund for Santa Barbara to help improve county, state and federal responses to future disasters.



The project is called Emergency Preparedness: Learning Lessons from the Refugio Oil Spill. It builds on the work EDC has been leading since May 19, 2015.

That date is when the pipeline rupture spilled oil on public beaches up to 150 miles away; killed some 300 marine mammals and seabirds; polluted and closed two pristine local state beach campgrounds; and closed some 130 square miles of fisheries.

EDC, which led a coalition of fellow nonprofits through the clean-up phase, said it found none of the federal, state or county follow-up after-action reports adequately identified weaknesses in emergency preparedness, oil spill response, community outreach and communications, and use of volunteers.

Emergency Preparedness: Learning Lessons from the Refugio Oil Spill is EDC’s attempt to remedy this situation and ensure the area is better prepared the next time disaster strikes.

“EDC is thrilled by the support provided by the Fund for Santa Barbara,” said Linda Krop, chief counsel. “It is essential that we learn the valuable lessons that the Refugio Oil Spill provided.

"Facing new offshore oil leasing threats from the Trump administration, and a massive push for new onshore oil drilling in Santa Barbara County, we need to be better prepared for the next inevitable oil spill,” she said.

As the terrible events the Santa Barbara area has seen in the last month have demonstrated, disaster can strike with no warning.

EDC said its project has the potential to benefit coordinated responses to disasters beyond oil spills, by ensuring that, regardless of the emergency, there is better dissemination of information to the public and increased ability for the public to engage in any response and to volunteer.

Through this project, EDC said it will work closely with multiple agencies to help update the county oil-spill plan, the Coast Guard’s Area Contingency Plan, and a new Community Outreach Plan.

In all cases, EDC said its staff looks forward to helping identify a diverse group of community participants to help improve emergency preparedness.

Learn more about EDC at www.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.